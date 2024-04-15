Thousands turn out for Armageddon

Christchurch's Te Pae Convention Centre was the place to be in the weekend, as thousands of superheroes and villains rolled into town.

The annual Armageddon expo attracted an estimated 15,000 people, celebrating all things geek.

The event was first held in 1995, and since then has quickly grown to become one of New Zealand's largest public conventions.

Self-confessed geek and Armageddon founder William Geradts said like-minded people bought a real vibrant energy to the event.

"I'm full on geekdom. Even if you just like to stick your foot in the pool a little bit, go to a Marvel movie. If you just if you just want to enjoy a day, this is a fun show."

Outpost 42 was a popular attraction for people wanting selfies, and raising money for charity at the same time.

Stalls selling pop-culture merchandise proved popular with visitors, along with computer games, and a line-up of international guest stars.

"I love being able to do these shows where people who are into anime and cosplay and gaming and all kinds of shows can come and meet the actors and have a good time."

The two-day celebration of science fiction and pop culture saw cosplay characters from comic books, video games, film and TV come to life.

Canterbury University student Ashton Avéres made her cosplay Jester Lavorre costume herself, and enjoyed being able to show it off to her friends.

"I got my flatmates into cosplay as well, and now they're all into it."

Sarah Lamont as 'Sailor Moon Eternal' marked off an item on her bucket list appearing in costume at the show.

"I'm a 90s kid, I grew up with Sailor Moon and this was one ultimate cosplay I've always wanted to do."

#Chchgeddon kicked off this year's Armageddon shows in style, with two more shows scheduled later this year, in Auckland and Palmerston North.

www.armageddonexpo.com

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air