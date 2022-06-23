Cashmere Technical's cup defence remains on track

Cashmere Technical’s Lyle Matthysen scored in regulation and then earned a penalty in extra time to end Ferrymead Bays’ Chatham Cup run. PHOTO: MATT HASTINGS

Cashmere Technical’s Chatham Cup defence remains on track after an extra time winner from the penalty spot sealed another tense clash with local rivals Ferrymead Bays.

Captain Tom Schwarz coolly converted the decisive opportunity in the 106th minute at Ferrymead Park after the scores were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation on Saturday.

The holders were awarded the penalty with 14 minutes remaining after influential forward Lyle Matthysen was clipped on the byline as he angled towards goal.

The champions then held on book a fourth round appointment with a yet-to-be-determined opponent on July 9 or 10.

Cashmere Technical and Ferrymead Bays Southern League fixture on June 11 ended in a 1-1 stalemate, an appropriate preview to another closely fought encounter.

“They’ve improved a hell of a lot from last season, they’re doing really well at the moment and both games could have gone either way,” said Cashmere Technical head coach Dan Schwarz.

Cashmere Technical opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Matthysen intercepted a back pass and bent the ball into an open net, but Ferrymead Bays equalised on the hour when Will Pierce broke free and placed the ball past 250-game veteran Danny Knight into the bottom right-hand corner.

Pierce also hit a post in the first period of extra time before his shot in the dying seconds flashed wide, allowing Cashmere Technical to retain the MacFarlane Cup as the last Canterbury club in the competition.

“It’s been tough, two weeks on the trot I think could have beat them but could of, should of gets you nowhere,” lamented Ferrymead Bays head coach Alan Walker.

“The difference between the two teams was Lyle Matthysen for them. We gifted them the first goal and then he was brought down for the second one.”

Walker had no issue with the penalty but felt Cashmere Technical could have been reduced to 10 men after 35 minutes when Jacob Richards kicked the ball away having already received a yellow card.

“He blasted it away, which is a direct yellow card. He’d have got sent off by the referee just went over and had a word with him,” he said.

Walker was happier on Tuesday night after Ferrymead Bays got back on track with a 3-1 English Cup quarter-final victory over Halswell United.

Cashmere Technical’s women’s team also required a late penalty to progress in their equivalent of the Chatham Cup, with an 87th minute strike by Kate Loye eliminating Coastal Spirit from the third round of the Kate Sheppard Cup on Saturday.

Loye hit the target – and the contest’s only goal – after Jess Dyer was brought down in the area as Cashmere Technical avenged two premier league losses to the city’s leading women’s team.

Coastal Spirit, who were seeking their 10th quarter-final appearance in the last 11 times the cup was contested, were outplayed in the opening spell but regrouped, albeit without reward after Lauren Dabner’s strike cannon off a post.

Coastal Spirit’s men’s team also succumbed to penalties – in a shootout – after their Chatham Cup tie at Nelson Suburbs was all square after full and extra time on Sunday.

Mark Zimmerman cancelled out Aiden Higgs’ second half opener for the visitors but Coastal Spirit, who headed north after beating Parklands United 7-0 in a Covid-19-delayed fixture last Tuesday, faltered after slotting their first three spot kicks to bow out 5-4 on penalties.

The Southern League takes precedence on Saturday where unbeaten leaders Christchurch United resume well-rested after exiting the cup in the previous round.

They travel south to take on Dunedin City Royals, while second-placed Cashmere Technical also embark on a road trip to Nelson Suburbs.

Rugby league

A dramatic finish also provided the highlight of the Canterbury Rugby League premiership’s ninth round action, as champions Hornby conjured up three unanswered tries to snatch a 28-26 win over Riccarton.

The Knights appeared to have the game under control when leading 26-12 heading into the final quarter at Crosbie Park but Tony Afoa’s match-winner on the last play of the game capped a remarkable comeback.

The Panthers escape enabled the premiers to replace Riccarton in fifth spot, two points outside a top four comprising unbeaten Linwood, Halswell, the Eastern Eagles and Northern Bulldogs.

Linwood continued their impressive campaign by handing the resurgent Eagles a reality check through a 46-16 win at Linwood Park, the Keas laid on seven consecutive tries after Kolone Faalio opened the scoring for the visitors.

Uriah Tuli led the rout with a hat-trick while Erwin Sauni and Mika Moelmalo Ulu both crossed twice.

Halswell maintained second place on the ladder with a comfortable 44-12 victory over Celebration Lions; the Bulldogs added to the Papanui Tigers with a 64-12 thumping at Papanui Domain.

The Hornets mark the opening of new clubrooms at Halswell Domain against Riccarton on Saturday while Hornby aim to continue building momentum at the Eastern Eagles.

Papanui face a daunting task against Linwood; the Bulldogs can solidify their top four status when they host Celebration Lions.

Linwood also lead a tightly contested five-team women’s premiership at the midway point on points differential from the Sydenham Swans and Woolston Rams.

The trio have all lost one game after four rounds with the Keas 70-10 demolition of the Burnham Chevaliers boosting their differential.

Kiwi Ferns and Samoa international Sui Pauaraisa scored four tries as the Linwood Keas swamped Burnham in the Canterbury Rugby League women’s premiership. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Linwood scored nine tries to three, including a quartet to Kiwi Ferns and Samoa international Sui Pauaraisa, to overtake Sydenham, who return to action this weekend after a bye.

Rugby

Sydenham are back at the top of the Christchurch Metro Premier club competition with a 44-20 win over University of Canterbury, providing a three-point buffer over previous leaders New Brighton.

Linwood ended New Brighton’s winning sequence with a 20-19 triumph at Rawhiti Domain while Marist Albion, 35-23 winners over Christchurch, and High School Old Boys – 44-13 victors at Belfast – make up the top four.

Lincoln University sit fifth, with the best points differential in the competition (+212) after a commanding 47-17 win over Shirley.

Burnside’s winless season continued as fellow strugglers Sumner claimed a 26-19 victory, just their second of the year.

New Brighton face another tough examination on Saturday, when they host HSOB, while Lincoln University could take advantage of any slip up by HSOB and move into the top four if they beat Christchurch.

Weekend match ups

Christchurch Metro Premier rugby 11th round fixtures (all Saturday 2.45pm): Sydenham v Belfast, Sydenham Park; Christchurch v Lincoln University, Christchurch Park; University of Canterbury v Burnside, Ilam Fields; Linwood v Shirley, Linfield Park; Marist Albion v Sumner, Edgar McIntosh Park; New Brighton v HSOB, Rawhiti Domain.

Southern League football 11th round fixtures: Nelson Suburbs v Cashmere Technical, Saxton Field, Saturday midday; Nomads United v Green Island, Tulett Park, Saturday midday; Dunedin City Royals v Christchurch United, Football Turf, Saturday 12.30pm; Ferrymead Bays v Mosgiel AFC, Ferrymead Park, Saturday 2pm; Selwyn United v Coastal Spirit, Foster Park, Saturday 2.45pm.

Canterbury Rugby League premiership 10th round fixtures (all Saturday 2.45pm): Halswell Hornets v Riccarton Knights, Halswell Domain; Papanui Tigers v Linwood Keas, Papanui Domain; Northern Bulldogs v Celebration Lions, Murphy Park; Eastern Eagles v Hornby Panthers, Wainoni Park.