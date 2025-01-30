Dame Sophie Pascoe calls time on competitive swimming

By Stephen Hewson of RNZ

Dame Sophie Pascoe, New Zealand's most successful Paralympian, has announced her retirement from competitive swimming.

The 32-year-old who competed at four Paralympics, winning 11 gold, seven silver and one bronze medal, did not compete in Paris last year following the birth of her first child.

At the time, she was adamant she was not retiring from "competitive swimming, rather I am looking ahead to potential competitions in 2025 and beyond".

However, she has decided to step away, having also won 17 world titles and five Commonwealth Games gold medals.

Dame Sophie Pascoe with her parents Jo and Garry Pascoe. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"Representing New Zealand in the pool has been the greatest honour of my life."

"Every medal, national record, world record and milestone has been a reflection not just of my efforts, but of the collective dedication of my coaches, team-mates, family, friends, supporters and the Swimming New Zealand family," she said.

"As I step away from the pool, I carry with me countless memories of triumph and challenge, lessons learned, and friendships forged.

"While my competitive career may have come to an end, I remain passionate about giving back to the sport that shaped me. I hope to continue inspiring future generations of swimmers and foster an inclusive environment where every athlete feels empowered to achieve their dreams."

When she was two years old, Pascoe had a below-the-knee amputee following a lawnmower accident.

Despite that, her swimming prowess was obvious from a young age. taking up the sport as seven-year-old.

Dame Sophie celebrates more success in the pool. File photo: Getty

She made her debut on the international stage aged just 11, before competing at her first world champs when she was 13, winning a bronze medal at the IPC Swimming World Championships in South Africa in 2006.

Two years later, she made her Paralympic debut in Beijing in 2008, winning three gold medals and one silver and posting a world record in the 100m backstroke S10.

At Tokyo 2020, she completed a famous four-peat by claiming her fourth consecutive gold medal in the Women's 200m Individual Medley.

She has also won seven Halberg awards and in 2022, she was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to swimming in the New Year's honours list.

Swimming New Zealand CEO Steve Johns paid tribute to Pascoe's achievements and contribution to the sport.

"She has been a leader in and out of the water and an inspiration to athletes, young women, anyone with a disability, and to New Zealanders all around the country... her drive and determination have been second to none and she is a true sporting great," he said.

Sport New Zealand CEO Raelene Castle said Pascoe's contribution to para sport and the disability community can't be measured in medals and records alone.

"She has been a trailblazer and an inspiration to two generations of young people and has single-handedly changed the narrative for young people with a disability in New Zealand."