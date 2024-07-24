Football Ferns' Olympic spying scandal

A drone was flown over a Football Ferns training session in France. File photo: Getty

An Olympic spying scandal has erupted after Canada were caught flying a drone over a Football Ferns training session.

A Canadian support staff member who operated the drone has been detained by police after New Zealand management reported the incident, in Saint Etienne in central France two days ago.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has formally lodged the incident with the IOC integrity unit and has asked Canada for a full review.

"The NZOC and New Zealand Football are committed to upholding the integrity and fairness of the Olympic Games and are deeply shocked and disappointed by this incident," NZOC said in a statement.

They said Football Ferns team members reported the incident immediately.

"At this time the NZOC's main priority is to support the New Zealand women's football athletes and wider team as they start their campaign."

Team Canada has issued an apology and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The teams play their opening match at the Olympics in Saint Etienne on Friday morning (NZT).

Canada are the defending Olympic champions and are ranked eighth in the world, while New Zealand are ranked 28th.

The Canadians are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against the Football Ferns, including nine wins and four draws.

It has been a troubled build-up for New Zealand, with head coach Jitka Klimkova having stood down from her role for the Olympics following an independent workplace employment investigation.

Assistant coach Michael Mayne is acting as head coach for the Football Ferns, who aren't favoured to advance through group play, where they face Canada, Colombia and hosts France.

The NZOC said it wasn't available for further comment about the drone incident.

RNZ has sought reaction from New Zealand Football.