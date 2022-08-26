Football silverware still on the line

Cory Vickers (left) is about to be congratulated by Cashmere Technical teammates after scoring in the Southern League's top of the table clash with Christchurch United. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Cashmere Technical ended Christchurch United’s quest to complete the Southern League undefeated, leaving the trophy up for grabs this weekend between the two dominant teams.

United thrashed Cashmere Technical 4-1 in their first meeting back in May, but a 1-0 defeat at Garrick Memorial Park means they missed an opportunity to claim the silverware last Saturday.

Instead, Cashmere Technical seem to be in the box seat with a positive goal difference of +6 over United, who host cellar dwelling Mosgiel AFC, a clash that gives Cashmere Technical coach Dan Schwarz some cause for concern.

“I don’t want to speak ill of Mosgiel but they’ve had some hidings this year,” said Schwarz, who watched his side score 19 in two outings against the Dunedin side.

United beat Mosgiel 4-0 in May, but Schwartz reckoned they could more than double that margin.

“I wouldn’t write them off yet. They could definitely get double figures against Mos,” said Schwarz, whose squad faces fourth-ranked Dunedin City Royals away, a team they beat 4-2 in May.

Cashmere Technical and Christchurch United nailed National League spots with ease, with the rivals only losing a game apiece so far.

“It’s not a bad run for both teams and it makes it exciting for the final game as well,” said Schwarz.

Prolific Cashmere Technical goal scorer Garbhan Coughlan is has a shot blocked. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Other than thwarting United’s unbeaten campaign, Cashmere Technical were also motivated to retain the Hurley Shield.

Christchurch football’s equivalent of the Ranfurly Shield goes on the line when the holder hosts games.

The prospect of a softer draw in the domestic competition was another carrot for Cashmere Technical if they keep United at bay.

“I think we get more home games when the National League draw comes out so it’s not just bragging rights at stake,” Schwarz said.

He said beating United was among the highlights of a season which also saw Cashmere Technical win the delayed 2021 Chatham Cup.

“United are a very, very good team and it was quite a tense spectacle,” he said.

Cashmere Technical ended the contest with nine players after Cory Vickers and Lachie McIsaac were red carded in the 76th and 81st minutes respectively for late tackles.

Vickers was still in credit with the coach after heading in the winning goal early in the second half – the defensive midfielder had entered the fray as a fourth-minute replacement for Fraser Angus, who suffered a season-ending knee injury.

“Cory came on and did a reasonable job until he got sent off. When we signed him (from Auckland’s Eastern Suburbs) we knew he’d bring a bit of feistiness. It was a hell of a goal, so I still call him the hero of the day.”

While Vickers received a straight red, McIsaac departed after his second yellow card, both players warranting the punishment.

“It was a definite red, they both were. The referee was excellent, he got all the big decisions right,” said Schwarz.

At the other end of the table, Selwyn United’s anxiety levels eased after a 3-1 victory over Ferrymead Bays lifted them two points clear of Mosgiel ahead of their trip to Nelson Suburbs.

With the game scheduled for Sunday they will know if they have avoided relegation – if Mosgiel lose – or whether they need a point to preserve their Southern League status.

HOCKEY

Harewood completed a Canterbury Hockey women’s premier league treble in dramatic circumstances, keeping their nerve after Marist forced a penalty shootout with a last gasp equaliser.

Marist gave themselves a chance of a maiden title at Nga Puna Wai on Saturday when Emily Baker hit the target with the last play of regulation from a well-worked penalty corner to level the contest at 2-2.

However, Harewood’s championship qualities ultimately came to the fore as they refocused and claimed the shootout 4-2 to consign Marist to runners-up status for a second successive year.

Harewood head coach Matt Ling praised a new-look squad who emulated their predecessors by winning when it mattered most.

Bella Ambrosius, Breana Catley, Charlotte Lee and Georgie McKay Stewart scored for Harewood, while goalkeeper Sandy Mitchell – a key off-season acquisition – saved one shot and forced another Marist player to shoot wide.

Ling said this title was the most satisfying due to the personnel changes from 2021.

“This one is a little bit sweeter. It wasn’t as expected as previous years. It took us a little bit longer to get our processes in place in pool play with a reasonably new team,” Ling said.

“We lost six players at the start of the season, some of them were just outside or had made the Black Sticks so they were key players for us.

“We had to bring up a few div one players, the only out-of-towner we brought in was our goalkeeper.”

Harewood were unbeaten last season but were third at the end of the regular season so they had to beat HSOB/Burnside and top qualifiers Carlton Redcliffs to make the decider.

“To fight through that finals series, having to play three games in a week to get the job done, was pretty satisfying,” Ling said.

Harewood claimed their third straight Canterbury Hockey women's premier league title with a penalty shootout victory over Marist. PHOTO: GEOFF SOPER

Marist coach Joe Bartholomew had mixed feelings on finals day, winning the men’s premier league – the third in four years – as a player before the women were denied.

“The guys went into the changing rooms and sung the song, I could hear it from the dugout,” said Bartholomew, the first year head coach.

Later that night Bartholomew was as devastated as his players.

“When Emily equalised, I thought: ‘We’re a shot here’ but unfortunately the Harewood goalkeeper had other plans,” he said.

Marist’s men lost in the first phase of the finals to Carlton Redcliffs but the top seeds bounced back to beat HSOB/Burnside before powering to a 3-1 victory in a rematch with Carlton Redcliffs.

They trailed 1-0 before Rupert Starc, George Baker and Will Georgeson put Marist on track for glory.

RUGBY

St Bede’s College practically had one foot on the bus to the Miles Toyota Championship first XV final when the brakes were applied by Nelson’s deluge, a comparatively minor setback as the school targets their first title since 2015.

Waiting another seven days for their first final since Shirley Boys’ High were beaten seven years ago was embraced by the squad, who eliminated top qualifiers St Thomas of Canterbury in the semi-finals.

“We’ve just deferred plans for a week,” said head coach Daniel Winchester, ahead of the team’s departure today.

The squad trained last Thursday once the journey was canned 90 minutes before departure, and they also had a tougher than usual session on Friday before taking the weekend off.

“The boys were teed up (last Thursday) so we were pretty flat, but the extra recovery time will do a couple of boys some good,” Winchester said.

Nelson College won the regular season clash 22-16 in Christchurch on June 30, a valuable learning experience in Winchester’s eyes.

“I don’t think we’d be where we are now if we didn’t have that loss,” he said.

Southern League football final round fixtures

Dunedin City Royals v Cashmere Technical, Football Turf, Saturday 12.30pm; Christchurch United v Mosgiel AFC, Christchurch Football Centre, Saturday 2pm; Ferrymead Bays v Green Island, Ferrymead Park, Saturday 2pm; Coastal Spirit v Nomads United, Linfield Park, Saturday 2.45pm; Nelson Suburbs v Selwyn United, Saxton Field, Sunday midday.

Miles Toyota Championship first XV final

Nelson College v St Bede’s College, Trafalgar Park, Saturday 11.05am.