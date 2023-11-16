Former Olympian shines at Christchurch charity golf tournament

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Murray, a single-figure golfer, made the shot of the day, landing about 25cm from the hole on the 11th green, the closest anyone came to the unclaimed big prize.
"My phone and email inbox have gone mad since last Friday with people wanting to play next year," Prendergast said.
"It is already a sell-out and we have a wait list – and that’s in spite of us putting up the price."
All funds raised go to BrainTree, the $8.1 million centre which opened in Langdons Rd, Papanui, in July last year.
An open day will be held at the centre on Saturday, November 25, from 8.30am until noon.
Crusaders halfback Willi Heinz and his Christchurch Casino team won the tournament.
There were 32 teams competing, each with a national sportsman or woman, including Sir Bob Charles, Wynton Rufer, Moss Burmester and Andrea Hewitt.
“We had so many people involved in making the event a success, from the 32 stars who came from all around the country, our sponsors and donors and our team of volunteers," he said.
"All were out there supporting the BrainTree cause."
-By Diane Keenan