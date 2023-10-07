Fox on the run in Scotland

Ryan Fox : Getty Images.

First published on RNZ

New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox remains firmly in contention to defend his title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the midway stage after a second solid round in Scotland.

Fox sits four shots off the lead heading into the third round at the Kingsbarns course in Carnoustie after carding a three-under 69 on Saturday.

Three birdies on the front nine and another on the 12th hole had Fox on course for an even higher placing before a bogey on the par-four 16th spoiled his day.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick holds a one-shot lead after birdieing four of his last five holes - also at the Kingsbarns course.

Just five days after helping Europe regain the Ryder Cup in Italy, Fitzpatrick was on top again as he followed a 67 on day one with a 64 to get to 13-under.

Spaniard Nacho Elvira and home favourite Grant Forrest were his nearest challengers, two shots clear of English duo Marcus Armitage and Matthew Southgate, with Fox among a group of four golfers a further stroke back.

Fox is hoping to continue a purple patch of form on the DP World Tour, which included victory at last mionth's BMW PGA Championship in Wentworth.