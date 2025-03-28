How a UC runner set the pace for teen's four minute mile record

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 21-year-old was pacing 15-year-old Sam Ruthe who was chasing history by trying to become the youngest to ever break a four minute mile.
Smolej led through the first 800m in 1min 59sec – right on pace – before Olympian Sam Tanner took over for the back end.
“I was meant to be racing up there that same day as well, but (I was) a bit under the weather and had a little bit of an injury issue, so I offered to pace instead of race, just to save my body,” Smolej said.
The University of Canterbury runner then watched from the finish as Ruthe sprinted to the line in 3min 58.35sec – breaking Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s record as the youngest ever four-minute miler.
“It’s historic, once you sit down and actually have a think about it, nothing like this has been done before,” Smolej said.
“To see him actually do it right in front of everyone, it’s a funny feeling as an athlete when you’re competing against others but I was very stoked for him, it was incredible.”
“It was probably quite a cool experience for Sam, he had the national 1500m champ (Tanner) and the national 800m champ helping him out,” Smolej said.
“But that just shows you what the running community is like as well, we’re always keen to help each other out and support each other.”