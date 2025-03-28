How a UC runner set the pace for teen's four minute mile record

Ethan Smolej during Sam Ruthe’s (black singlet) sub-four minute mile attempt in Auckland. PHOTO: MICHAEL DAWSON/ATHLETICS NZ

When Ethan Smolej stepped off the track at the halfway mark of the ACA Mile Night in Auckland, he wasn’t disappointed – he knew he had done his job perfectly.

The 21-year-old was pacing 15-year-old Sam Ruthe who was chasing history by trying to become the youngest to ever break a four minute mile.

Smolej led through the first 800m in 1min 59sec – right on pace – before Olympian Sam Tanner took over for the back end.

“I was meant to be racing up there that same day as well, but (I was) a bit under the weather and had a little bit of an injury issue, so I offered to pace instead of race, just to save my body,” Smolej said.

The University of Canterbury runner then watched from the finish as Ruthe sprinted to the line in 3min 58.35sec – breaking Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s record as the youngest ever four-minute miler.

“It’s historic, once you sit down and actually have a think about it, nothing like this has been done before,” Smolej said.

“To see him actually do it right in front of everyone, it’s a funny feeling as an athlete when you’re competing against others but I was very stoked for him, it was incredible.”

Ethan Smolej steps aside at the 800m mark, letting Sam Tanner take over the lead. PHOTO: MICHAEL DAWSON/ATHLETICS NZ

While it goes in Smolej’s personal record as a DNF, being part of a world record moment adds to an already successful summer, which included wins in the Lovelock Classic mile and the 800m at the national championships three weeks ago.

“It was probably quite a cool experience for Sam, he had the national 1500m champ (Tanner) and the national 800m champ helping him out,” Smolej said.

“But that just shows you what the running community is like as well, we’re always keen to help each other out and support each other.”