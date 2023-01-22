Korda targets family supremacy at Open

Sebastian Korda celebrates after winning a point during the third round singles match against Daniil Medvedev on Friday. Photo: Getty Images

Emerging star Sebastian Korda will continue his quest for family sporting supremacy when he takes on Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Fresh off a breakout victory over former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev, the 22-year-old American is seeking his maiden grand slam quarter-final berth.

Korda has reached the fourth round of a major twice before but has yet to make it to the final eight.

The silky right-hander is in the form of his career after coming close to defeating Novak Djokovic in the Adelaide International final and destroying Medvedev in straight sets.

But Korda believes his achievements pale in comparison to those of other members of his talented family.

Korda's father Petr claimed his only grand slam title with victory at Melbourne Park in 1998, while his sisters, Jessica and Nelly, are both Australian Open champions in golf.

After stunning Medvedev, Korda joked he was "definitely the worst athlete in the family so far".

"My dad always loved coming here and playing (in Australia)," he said.

"Both my sisters, they love coming here.

"It's a special place for us, we've had some really great results."

Korda's mother Regina also played tennis professionally and the youngster credits her advice and attitude for his explosive start to 2023.

"My mum is always really big on having a good attitude," Korda said.

"Throughout this whole year, I haven't had one negative thought, whether it's waiting for transportation to go to the courts, whether it's eating lunch, doing anything.

"That's one of the biggest things, just having a new motto of 'positive energy is more positive than negative energy'."

But Hurkacz, the 10th seed, will provide stern opposition after taking down highly rated Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

"His serve is definitely one of the best on tour," Korda said.

"Just the way he moves, kind of similar style a little bit to Daniil.

"Usually whenever we practise, he actually wins the tournament. I always give him jokes about that."

World No 1 Iga Swiatek takes on Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in an exciting women's fourth-round pre-cursor to Korda's last-16 shot on Sunday.

American seventh seed Coco Gauff is also chasing a quarter-final berth, up against former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Other stars in action in the day session include men's world No 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime against unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka and women's world No 3 Jessica Pegula against Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 Roland Garros winner.

On Sunday night, Greek superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world No 3 and highest-ranked man remaining in the singles draw, faces Italian young gun Jannik Sinner on Rod Laver Arena.

Two-time Open champion Victoria Azarenka will complete day seven in a fourth-round clash with Chinese giantkiller Zhu Lin.