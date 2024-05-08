Major reward for Kazuma Kobori

Kazuma Kobori at last year's New Zealand Open in Queenstown. Photo: Getty Images

Canterbury golfer Kazuma Kobori is set to make his major tournament debut next week at the PGA Championship.

The 22-year-old from Rangiora found out on Tuesday he has been rewarded with a spot in the USPGA field at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, from May 16-19 after he claimed last season’s Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

Following in the footsteps of previous Order of Merit winner, Australian David Micheluzzi, Kobori has received a special invitation to the year’s second men’s major.

Micheluzzi made his major debut at last year's PGA Championship.

The invitation from the PGA of America was extended due to Kobori's victory on the season-long points list in Australasia, with his outstanding start to his pro career and achievements as an amateur not going unnoticed around the world.

After turning professional in November at the Queensland PGA, Kobori claimed three Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia titles earlier this year on his way to the Order of Merit crown, which had already secured him a DP World Tour card for next season.

Kabori, who is ranked No 432 in the world, had planned to start his major career at the British Open at Royal Troon in July, which he also qualified for after winning his home tour's Order of Merit.