New $3m building at Elmwood Park Bowling Club gets green light

Elmwood Park Bowling Club president Pete Smith. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Plans for a new and improved Elmwood Park Bowling Club building, costing about $3 million, are rolling forward after they received the green light from Christchurch City Council.

The Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board approved the planned demolition and rebuild on behalf of the city council in a meeting on Monday.

It received 43 submissions on the issue, with 36 in support, 10 of whom directly identified themselves as members of the club.

Club president Pete Smith was pleased with the decision.

“I’m elated, absolutely elated. It’s 12 months of hard work finally coming to fruition,” Smith said.

The concept plan for the new building. Image: Supplied

Club member Ian Rule said in his submission the building would replace “broken and depressing” clubrooms.

“The new building will be single-storey which will reduce impact on the neighbours, and also have much better acoustics,” Rule said.

Six people submitted against the new building and one submission was inconclusive.

Of these, two were from neighbours on the immediate boundary with the clubrooms and the remainder were from residents in the Strowan area.

Resource consent for the building had already been granted before submissions were heard.

The planned new clubrooms. Image: Supplied

Submitter Richie Dudding criticised this.

“[It] rather feels like we are a tick-box function to be signed off with no regard for our contribution,” he said.

Sue Cowper spoke to her submission against at the meeting.

She was concerned it may not be used for activities related to the bowling club.

“The club has a membership of about 140. They’re asking permission for a 200-person bar. It made me think: ‘Oh my goodness, that’s quite a big deal’.”

The Elmwood Park Bowling Club. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Many other submitters believed the building would be an asset to the community, she said.

“The vision of this is outside the right to occupy the licence.”

Waimari Ward city councillor Sam MacDonald said under the licence agreement, use of the clubrooms for non-bowling club-related activity would need council consent.

The demolition should start in about six weeks, he said.



