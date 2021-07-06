New $3m building at Elmwood Park Bowling Club gets green light

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board approved the planned demolition and rebuild on behalf of the city council in a meeting on Monday.
It received 43 submissions on the issue, with 36 in support, 10 of whom directly identified themselves as members of the club.
Club president Pete Smith was pleased with the decision.
“I’m elated, absolutely elated. It’s 12 months of hard work finally coming to fruition,” Smith said.
“The new building will be single-storey which will reduce impact on the neighbours, and also have much better acoustics,” Rule said.
Six people submitted against the new building and one submission was inconclusive.
Of these, two were from neighbours on the immediate boundary with the clubrooms and the remainder were from residents in the Strowan area.
Resource consent for the building had already been granted before submissions were heard.
“[It] rather feels like we are a tick-box function to be signed off with no regard for our contribution,” he said.
Sue Cowper spoke to her submission against at the meeting.
She was concerned it may not be used for activities related to the bowling club.
“The club has a membership of about 140. They’re asking permission for a 200-person bar. It made me think: ‘Oh my goodness, that’s quite a big deal’.”
“The vision of this is outside the right to occupy the licence.”
Waimari Ward city councillor Sam MacDonald said under the licence agreement, use of the clubrooms for non-bowling club-related activity would need council consent.
The demolition should start in about six weeks, he said.