Six personal bests: Luka blazes a trail in the pool

Christchurch's Luka Willems has qualified for the Virtus Global Games after a successful six weeks of international competition as the only Down syndrome athlete representing New Zealand in the pool.

The Jellie Park JASI club athlete was the first and only New Zealander to compete at the World Down Syndrome Championships in Portugal last month, celebrating his 20th birthday as well as six personal bests in eight races over the six days.

Although sometimes he “wanted to go home,” Willems, of Papanui, produced some strong results, particularly in the T21 senior 50m breaststroke, where he finished 13th.

Luka Willems has qualified for next year’s Virtus Global Games after a stellar six weeks of international competition. ​Photo: Supplied

“My breaststroke is really improving, and I like it more and more,” he said.

Shortly after the Portugal event, he was one of 15 New Zealanders to participate in the Virtus Oceania Asia Games in Brisbane.

As the first Kiwi athlete to compete in the II-2 (Down syndrome) category, Willems certainly made his mark, winning bronze in the 50m freestyle as well as gaining three fourth placings in the games. He has now qualified for the 2023 Virtus Global Games.

Swimming NZ disability and para-swimming participation manager Cameron Leslie travelled with the 13-strong swimming team to Brisbane and said they did an “amazing job”.

Luka Willems, pictured with sister Kirah Willems, mother Angelique van der Velden and father Eric Willems, was the first and only New Zealander to compete in the World Down Syndrome Swimming Championships in Portugal last month. Photo: Supplied

The three-time Paralympic gold medallist said Willems is a “unique” athlete in the way he is “blazing a trail for others living with down syndrome and swimming”.

“While as a swimming nation we are very early into our Down Syndrome inclusion, we are committed to helping Luka and the next generation of swimmers with Down Syndrome who haven’t made it into our competitive events as yet,” Leslie said.

Willems’ mother Anqelique van der Velden said without Leslie’s help, the opportunity for Willems to compete at the Virtus Games “wouldn’t have happened”.

“He is trying to open up accessibility for swimming athletes with disabilities at an elite level. It’s so awesome.”

For Willems, it’s just the start of a successful international swimming career, as he begins preparations for the Virtus Global Games, held in France next year.

“I hope my journey inspires people to do something new and maybe challenging too.”

-By Jaime Cunningham