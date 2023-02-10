Battle for remaining club cricket semi-final spots

Three teams are fighting for two semi-final spots in the final round of Christchurch club cricket’s one-day premiership on Saturday.

Old Boys’ Collegians, Heathcote and Lancaster Park are vying to join Burnside West and Sydenham, who have already been confirmed in the playoffs.

After wins last weekend, Burnside West (63 points) and Sydenham (51) sit at the top of the table, while the final two spots will be determined after this weekend.

Lancaster Park will be guaranteed to play in a semi-final if they can win against East Shirley, and would finish fourth in the points table.

The other two teams in semi-finals contention, Old Boys’ Collegians and Heathcote, will face each other at Elmwood Park.

OBC suffered their third loss of the format last week to East Shirley, after Matt Boyle led the batting with a score of 161 not out from 168 balls.

East Shirley chased down OBC’s total of 275 runs with 11 balls remaining for their second one-day win, largely due to Landon Neal’s century (115 from 124).

Heathcote will also be going into this week’s match off the back of a loss to an unbeaten Burnside West side, after being bowled out for 215, chasing 248 runs to win.

Captain Matt Hay starred for Burnside West in his 150th premier match for the side, taking 3/48 from his 10 overs bowling.

