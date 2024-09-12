Black Caps on verge of history with no play in test

Greater Noida cricket ground in India. Photo: NZCricket/X

Play has again been abandoned on the fourth day of the one-off test between the Black Caps and Afghanistan in Greater Noida in India due to heavy rain.

No play has been possible on the first three days either, due to drainage problems and rain.

Ground staff have had to replace sections of the outfield at Greater Noida due to heavy rain and drainage problems. Photo: Sky Sport

In nearly 150 years of test cricket and more than 2500 games, just seven tests have been abandoned without a ball being bowled. The last was in 1998 at Carisbrook in Dunedin, when New Zealand were due to play India. That test was abandoned on day three due to rain.

The Black Caps have an unfortunate history of being involved in matches lost to the rain.

In 2008 when they played Bangladesh at Mirpur, the first three days of the match were lost to the weather, with the game ultimately ending in a draw.

Jesse Ryder top scored for the Black Caps, making 91 in their first innings of 262/6 declared, while skipper Dan Vetorri snared one of his 20 five-wicket test hauls, taking taking 5/66.

In 2016 against South Africa in Durban, the Black Caps lost the final three days of the first test in the series. South Africa batting first scored 263, and New Zealand were 15/2 in reply early on day two when the rain arrived, and no further play was possible.

Afghanistan were given test status in 2017, and this was just their 10th scheduled match.

After this test, New Zealand were due to head to Sri Lanka for two tests and India for a three-match series.