Canterbury Country still in with a chance of reclaiming Hawke Cup

Canterbury Country will have the chance to qualify for the Hawke Cup zone 3 elimination final when they take on Marlborough at Mainpower Oval this weekend.

Country claimed points from their opening two matches last month – a rain-hit draw against Nelson in which Country won the first innings, and an innings victory over Buller.

A win in their third game will see them progress to the final, where victory will give them the chance to play the holders of the Hawke Cup – currently Hawke’s Bay – in February for the right to lift the trophy.

Country last held the cup in 2023 before losing it to Hawke’s Bay.

Changes are likely to be made to the squad: Harry Chamberlain featured in the first two games but has been in action for Canterbury in the opening rounds of the Super Smash, while Rhys Mariu and Ed Nuttall could play if unwanted by Canterbury.

The match starts at 10.30am on Saturday, with day two beginning at the same time on Sunday.