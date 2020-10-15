Giant of NZ cricket dies

John Reid. PHOTO: ODT FILES

New Zealand cricketing great John R. Reid, the country’s oldest surviving test player, has died in Auckland, aged 92.

Reid, regarded as one of the world’s best all-rounders during his heyday in the 1950s and early ’60s, captained his country in 34 tests including, most notably, New Zealand’s first three victories.

The first, against the West Indies in Auckland in 1956, broke a winless streak of 26 years for the New Zealand team. The second and third both came during New Zealand’s drawn series in South Africa in 1961-62.

Reid was a hard-hitting right-hand batsman and a brisk seam bowler who played 58 tests, scoring 3428 runs at 33.28, while taking 85 wickets at 33.35. Of his six test centuries, the highest was 142 against South Africa in Johannesburg, in the Boxing Day test of 1961.

Following the 1965 tour of England Reid retired, but returned to the United Kingdom only a few weeks later to captain the Rest of the World in two matches against England.

He was later a New Zealand selector, manager and an ICC match referee.

Richard Boock