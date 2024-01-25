Metro cricket heats up as top teams set to battle

Matt Hay (2nd left) celebrates a wicket with his Burnside West Uni teammates. PHOTO: ELIZABETH INGLIS PHOTOGRAPHY ​

Big top-four clashes headline Christchurch Metro premier cricket matches on Saturday.

Competition leader Burnside West Uni take on fourth-placed Heathcote at Heathcote Domain, while Old Boys Collegians in second host third-placed Lancaster Park at Elmwood Park.

Only two bonus points separate the teams who all have three wins and a loss from their first four 50-over games.

Old Boys captain Jack Lewis with the Christchurch Metro one-day trophy after last year's final. PHOTO: EMMA BREITMEYER

Burnside captain Matt Hay said the table is a reflection of how close the competition is.

“Anyone can beat anyone on their day.

“I feel this year, especially with the Black Caps in the Canterbury squad at the moment, a few more contracted Canterbury players are playing club cricket, which just adds quality and match-winning ability.”

Hay said Burnside would enjoy the services of their university students returning from summer break in the next few weeks.

“Obviously the group at the moment getting are results, but also the students coming back will make it competitive to find places in the team.”

Hay said Heathcote’s batting line-up loomed as a potential threat.

“Playing down at Heathcote Domain, they’re a very threatening side out there, obviously it’s a very small ground,” he said.

“Tyler Lortan’s having a really good season, scoring lots of runs, and obviously Dan Stanley can hurt you, especially on an especially small ground with his power.”

Hay said top-four rivals Old Boys and Lancaster Park are having good seasons as well.

“Old Boys are obviously a strong side, especially when their Canterbury players are playing, they’ve got a lot of class so they’re taking it along well and are generally thereabouts at finals time.

“And Lancaster Park’s having a really good season as well, they beat us in a narrow game before Christmas and have got some guys scoring consistent runs and guys taking wickets so they’re obviously a dangerous side as well.”

Old Boys captain Jack Lewis said their match against Lancaster Park won’t be easy.

“They’ve got a good bowling attack, and a solid batting group, you know, Michael Davidson coming off 128 not out last week.

“So they pose a threat all over the park, and they’re always a competitive unit.

“So we’re definitely wary of them.”

Old Boys are defending champions in the competition, having beat Burnside in last year’s final, but Lewis said the team aren’t getting ahead of themselves in their quest for success.

“We’re just trying to take it one game at a time.”

In the other games of the round, East Shirley will look to bounce back from a big loss to Burnside last week and put themselves back in finals contention when they take on Merivale-Papanui at Burwood Park.

Winless Sydenham will try and salvage something from an unsuccessful 50-over campaign, hosting St Albans at Sydenham Park.

Points

Burnside 32; Old Boys 32; Lancaster Park 31; Heathcote 30; East Shirley 21; St Albans 11; Merivale-Papanui 10; Sydenham 0

By Sam Coughlan