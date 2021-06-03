Sir Richard Hadlee visits site of new Hagley Park centre bearing his name

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Work started recently to demolish the old sports centre in South Hagley Park, formerly known as the Horticultural Hall, so the new modern centre named after Sir Richard can be built.
On Thursday, Sir Richard visited the site to see how work was progressing. The new facility will be used for cricket and community sport, and is estimated to be finished by Christmas.
It will have improved indoor community facilities, including changing rooms and toilets.
It has held the site lease since 2017 after acquiring the old Horticultural Hall, built in the 1960s, from the Canterbury Horticultural Society.
The trust plans to use the building for indoor cricket training and coaching. Other community sports will be able to use it when it is not required for cricket purposes.
The changing facilities will be available to support international sports events, including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.