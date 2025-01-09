Tough task for Leeston as Canterbury Country cricket resumes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
They take on table-toppers Sefton, who had not lost a game heading into the Christmas break. Their side includes three of the top-four run-scorers in the competition, with Gaurav Vij leading the way with 390.
Leeston-Lincoln are coming off a win and a loss in the first two games of the T20 competition before the New Year, beating Darfield and losing to Weedons.
Darfield will travel to play third-place Ohoka in their first game back after two losses to start the T20s, against Peninsula-Harbour and Leeston-Lincoln.
Peninsula-Harbour, also coming off a win and a loss in the T20s, take on Cheviot.
Kaiapoi play Oxford in the other game of the round, with all matches getting under way at 12.30pm on Saturday.
Top run-scorers
390 - Gaurav Vij (Sefton)
343 - Tim Petrie (Peninsula-Harbour)
327 - Amandeep Arora (Sefton)
269 - Mackenzie Smith (Sefton)
252 - Joe Williams (PH)
Top wicket-takers
18 - Jeremy Benton (Weedons), Austin Hamilton (Ohoka)
17 - Micah Walther (Weedons)
15 - Hamish D’Arcy (Weedons)
14 - Hunter Lowe (Leeston-Lincoln-Southbridge), Gaurav Vij (Sefton)