Zak Foulkes having a blast with the Bears in England

Zak Foulkes is playing for the Warwickshire Bears in the Vitality Blast in the English domestic T20 competition. Photo: Warwickshire County Cricket Club

Darfield bowler Zak Foulkes has got off to a winning start after signing for the Warwickshire Bears in England’s top T20 competition.

Zak Foulkes playing for Darfield. Photo: File image

The 22-year-old, who has a pair of international T20s to his name, made his debut for the Bears in the Vitality Blast group stage on July 6 (NZ time) against Yorkshire.

The Bears beat Yorkshire by four runs. Foulkes took 1/39 and hit a six off the first ball he faced before getting out on the next ball.

The Bears then beat Nottinghamshire on July 8 by nine wickets with 88 balls the spare. Foulkes came away with 1/6.

A right-arm seamer, Foulkes rose through the Canterbury pathway into the national senior set-up.

After taking 16 wickets in the 2023/24 domestic Super Smash for the Canterbury Kings, Foulkes was named in the Black Caps squad to tour Pakistan in May where he took the wicket of top order batter Fakhar Zaman in his second appearance.

He has taken 87 career wickets to date, not including his current Vitality Blast stint, with 27 of those coming in the short-form game.

“I’m delighted to be a Bear,” said Foulkes.

“Warwickshire is a top club and it’s nice to get this opportunity in an exciting tournament like the Blast.

“The Bears have got off to a great start and I can see why they’re top of the group after winning four straight matches. I’m looking forward to pressing my case for a starting berth and helping the side reach their goal of playing at finals day.”

Foulkes had been playing for club side Lytham in the Liverpool and District competition.

Lytham signed Foulkes as their overseas pro for the 2024 campaign, but have stood aside to allow the talented youngster to call the Edgbaston ground home for the next few weeks.

“We’re extremely grateful to Lytham as we believe Zak will be a key addition to our bowling group,” said Warwickshire performance director Gavin Larsen, a former Black Caps player and selector.

“Having originally seen Zak develop through the New Zealand pathway firsthand, he was someone I’ve kept an eye on since.

“Playing league cricket in Liverpool this summer has allowed the coaching staff to see Zak up close and in recent matches we’ve got him around the group.

“The reports have been good and I know Zak will provide stiff competition for what is already an exciting group of bowlers.”

Zak Foulkes playing for Canterbury in the Ford Trophy grand final against Auckland at Hagley Oval on February 24. Photo: Getty Images

Foulkes follows in the footsteps of a strong New Zealand and Bears connection.

The Black Caps have been well represented at Edgbaston over the years with Jeetan Patel, Brendan McCullum, Daniel Vettori, Roger Twose and Tom Pritchard all impressing as Bears.

“I’ve spoken to my Canterbury teammate Michael Rae and he has nothing but great things to say about the club,” Foulkes said.

“There is a rich history with the Bears and seeing all the names on the club board was pretty cool. Hopefully, I can play a part in bringing some more success to the Bears.”

The Bears next match sees them take on Worcestershire on Saturday at 5.30am (NZT).