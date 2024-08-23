Cashmere Tech on the verge of claiming league title

Cashmere Technical are just one win away from securing the Southern League title. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Just one more win.

That’s all Cashmere Technical need to secure the Southern League title.

Following a 6-0 demolition of Nomads last Saturday, headlined by five goals for star striker and league top-scorer Garbhan Coughlan, Tech are four points clear of their nearest rivals Christchurch United at the top with two rounds to go.

It means victory over Ferrymead Bays on Saturday will seal a first Southern League title since 2021, after finishing second to Christchurch United in each of the last two seasons – including missing out by only goal difference in 2022.

Head coach Dan Schwarz said his team wouldn’t take their foot off the gas with the end in sight.

“We want to get that trophy back, it’s been away from us for far too long.”

Tech’s form since their first Southern League loss, against Coastal Spirit five weeks ago, has been outstanding.

They’ve scored 32 goals in six games and conceded just three, sweeping aside Selwyn United (8-0), Nomads (4-0), Nelson Suburbs (6-2), Universities (6-1) and the 6-0 win over Nomads.

They beat Christchurch United 2-0 on Tuesday night to advance to the final of the local knockout competition, the English Cup.

Cashmere Technical’s Garbhan Coughlan (centre) celebrates one of his five goals against Nomads. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Schwarz said was great to see the team respond to the setback in style.

“There were a few choice words afterwards. Yuya (Taguchi) led that in the group and he wasn’t too happy about things and he’s sort of led the charge since then.

“You’re always going to lose games when you’re playing against good teams, but we always seem to have a good reaction when that happens. We certainly have gone from there and scored a hell of a lot of goals in recent weeks.”

This weekend Coastal Spirit, three points behind Christchurch United in third but with a game in hand on the Rams, will press their claims for a National League spot.

The top two teams at the end of the season qualify for the National League, against the top teams from around the country.

On Wednesday night, Coastal play last-place FC Twenty 11 in a catch-up game at English Park.

FC Twenty 11 drew 0-0 with Universities on Wednesday night at English Park, picking up their first point of the season but not doing enough to avoid finishing in last place - they will play in the Canterbury Premier League next year.

Tech host Bays on Saturday, kicking off at 2.45pm – the same time Nomads and Universities do battle at Tulett Park.

Coastal play away to Dunedin City Royals on Sunday, while United take on Nelson Suburbs in Nelson.

Southern League round 17

Cashmere Tech v Ferrymead Bays, Garrick Park, 2.45pm Sat;

Nomads v Universities, Tulett Park, 2.45pm Sat;

Dunedin CR v Coastal Spirit, Tahuna Park, noon Sun;

Nelson Suburbs v Christchurch Utd, 12.30pm Sun;

Coastal Spirit v FC Twenty 11, English Park, 7.30pm Wed

Round 16

Nelson Suburbs 3 Ferrymead Bays 2;

Christchurch Utd 9 Selwyn Utd 0;

Cashmere Tech 6 Nomads 0;

Dunedin CR 2 Universities 1

Universities 0 FC Twenty 11 0

Chatham Cup semi-finals

Wellington Olympic 5 Coastal Spirit 1;

Auckland City 4 Birkenhead Utd 2

Southern League points

Cashmere Tech 43; Chch Utd 39; Coastal 36; Nelson 28; Bays 25; Nomads 21; Dunedin 19; Universities 8; Selwyn 8; FC Twenty 1

'Scoring goals is my job, not saving them'

Coastal Spirit winger Ryan Stanley spent 65 minutes in goal against Wellington Olympic after an injury to Ellis Hare-Reid. Stanley couldn’t prevent Wellington Olympic from advancing to the Chatham Cup final with a 5-1 win. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Stop-gap Coastal Spirit goalkeeper Ryan Stanley has no plan to do it again.

“No, no, no, absolutely not, I’d rather help the team in my normal position, scoring goals is my job not saving them,” he said.

Stanley, normally a winger, spent 65 minutes between the posts during Coastal’s 5-1 loss to Wellington Olympic in the Chatham Cup semi-final on Sunday following a head clash between starting goalkeeper Ellis Hare-Reid and team-mate Satsumi Hirano.

The pair were forced off in the 25th minute with the score 1-1, going to hospital for further checks and while both are okay, they won’t be in action for a few weeks at least.

With no substitute goalkeeper on the bench, Stanley volunteered to don the gloves for the last hour of the game against Olympic.

“Not what I’d expected when I woke up in the morning, to be donning the gloves,” Stanley said.

He had zero prior goalkeeping experience.

“None at all, maybe the occasional time in training. It was a bit of a crazy situation, almost like I couldn’t believe what was going on really.”

Veteran keeper Adam Highfield returns from holiday just in time to start on Sunday against Dunedin City Royals, meaning Stanley’s services won’t be needed again.

The win sent Wellington Olympic to the Chatham Cup final, where they’ll play Auckland City – who beat Birkenhead United 4-2 in the other semi-final – on September 7 at North Harbour Stadium.