Cashmere Technical face league newcomers

Cashmere Technical will be playing their own game when they come up against Petone in the second round of the National League on Saturday.

Petone are new to the competition, but it’s something Technical coach Dan Schwarz says is not important for the team.

“The focus is on playing our game and not changing for our opponent,” he said.

“Petone haven’t played in the league before but it’s easy to know the good players around the country – and they have a few.”

“But, like I said, we’re just focused on ourselves.”

Technical go into the away game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Auckland United in the opening round.

Schwarz said his team can take plenty of confidence from the game, despite being impacted by a red card to Lachie McIsaac in the 16th minute.

“It was the whole story for the game, really,” he said.

“We played really well but with 10 players on the field it was never going to go our way.”

Yuya Taguchi looks down field in Cashmere Technical's 3-2 loss to Christchurch United in the English Cup final earlier this month. Photo: Jim Watts Photography

After handing Chatham Cup champions Christchurch United their first loss of the season with a 3-1 win on September 3, Technical have yet to win a game.

They came close to taking out the English Cup two weeks later, but the in-form United proved too strong, winning 3-2.

Despite the back-to-back losses, Schwarz said the team have their sights set on improving on last year’s seventh-place finish in the National League.

“We set goals going into every season,” he said.

“And we think a realistic goal is to improve on last year’s finish.”

With a couple of Technical’s players expected to be named in the New Zealand under-17 World Cup side, Schwarz has brought in new players to help in the latter stages of the season.

Declan Tyndall in action against Christchurch United in the English Cup final on September 16. Photo: Jim Watts Photography

“We’ve got some young guys and then some who have been involved with club for years and years, like Cory Mitchell,” he said.

“It’s just to help with our availability issues.”

Meanwhile, United will be looking to continue their hot-form in their second-round clash against Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

They recorded a 1-0 win over a tough Eastern Suburbs side last week, with striker Eddie Wilkinson scoring a masterclass one-man goal - named the league's goal of the week - in the 53rd minute.

Saturday will be the United’s first match at the United Sports Centre since their 3-1 loss to Technical at the start of the month.

The National League will be an opportunity for United to cap off their stellar season, which saw them claim the Chatham Cup, the English Cup and the Southern League title.

Although United topped the Southern League last year, the team had a poor run in the National League, winning just one game out of nine.

In the Southern League qualifiers, University of Canterbury’s chance to progress will come down to a clash against ABL Roslyn Wakari at English Park on Saturday.

The first match between the sides finished in a 2-2 draw last week, meaning Saturday’s winner will be promoted to next year’s League in place of FC Twenty 11.

National League - Round 2

Christchurch United v Wellington Phoenix Reserves, Saturday 12.30pm, United Sports Centre

Wellington Olympic v Napier City Rovers, Saturday 1pm, Martin Luckie Park

Petone v Cashmere Technical, Saturday 2.30pm, Petone Memorial Turf

Auckland United v Eastern Suburbs, Saturday 6pm, Keith Hay Park

Auckland City v Manurewa, Sunday 3pm, Kiwitea Street Stadium

All games will be broadcast live on FIFA +