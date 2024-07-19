Cashmere Technical regroup after first league defeat

Cashmere Tech’s Jack Hallahan tries to find some space. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

After their first league defeat of the season, Cashmere Technical are regrouping ahead of their clash with Selwyn United this weekend.

Tech went down 2-0 to Coastal Spirit last Saturday – the first time they’d been held scoreless in a Southern League match since July 2021, when they lost 1-0, also against Coastal.

Head coach Dan Schwarz said his side weren’t too disappointed following the defeat – with Tech still leading the way in the Southern League.

“We’re still where we need to be – at the top. We’ve still got everything in our own hands, and we’re still very happy with where we’re positioned.”

Tech are one point clear of Coastal, with Christchurch United – who needed a late goal to beat Universities on Sunday – a further three points back.

The top two sides at the end of the season qualify for the National League.

This weekend’s matches see opportunities for the teams in the top half of the table to pull clear.

Tech visit Selwyn on Saturday while Christchurch United are playing away against Dunedin City Royals, and winless FC Twenty 11 play host to Ferrymead Bays.

On Sunday, Universities visit Nelson Suburbs and Coastal, now the only unbeaten team in the league, host Nomads.

Points: Cash Tech 31; Coastal 30; Chch Utd 27; Nelson 20; Bays 19; Nomads 17; Dunedin 13; Selwyn 8; Uni 7; FC Twenty 0