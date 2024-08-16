Coastal facing massive challenge in first Chatham Cup semi

Coastal Spirit’s Matt Bergin beats a pair of Christchurch United defenders during his team’s 1-0 loss on Sunday. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

The biggest game in Coastal Spirit’s history has arrived.

Coastal will host powerhouse Wellington Olympic in their Chatham Cup semi-final on Sunday – the first time the club has reached this stage of the nationwide knockout competition.

New Brighton and Rangers, who merged to form Coastal in 2007, each made the final in 1969 and 1993 respectively.

Should they win, Coastal will contest the final on September 8 against either Auckland City or Birkenhead United, who play in the other semi-final later on Sunday.

Head coach Robbie Stanton said excitement levels were “through the roof.”

“Not just the playing group but the club itself, everyone’s very excited about the occasion,” he said.

“(It’s the) first time the club’s been beyond the quarter-finals, so a big day. Everyone’s looking forward to it.”

And for the first time this season, Coastal come into a game on the back of a loss.

They went down 1-0 to Christchurch United on Sunday, a result that saw them drop below their opponents to third on the Southern League table, but Stanton said they’d have to put it behind them.

“It was always going to happen eventually, and it’s probably just how we deal with that now.”

They’ll have to be at their best against Olympic – who are defending National League champions, and clinched their fourth Central League title in a row with victory on Saturday.

Stanton said the semi-final be a huge test for his team.

“It’ll be by far the strongest side we have played this year.

“Olympic are probably one of the strongest squads in the country I think, so we’ll have to be on the money this week.”

He’ll look to his experienced players to take charge during the match.

“The likes of Ellis (Hare-Reid), Danny Boys, Mason Stearn, Alex (Steinwascher) up front, they’ve all played at that sort of level before, which has made a difference for us this year.”

Coastal’s Southern League match against Dunedin City Royals on Saturday has been postponed because of the semi-final so Dunedin will play Universities on Saturday – a game that was postponed two weeks ago due to cancelled flights.

It means Universities v FC Twenty 11 will be rescheduled to a midweek match next week.

The other matches remain unchanged, with league leaders Tech looking to put themselves just one win away from the title with victory over Nomads while United will try and open up a gap to Coastal when they face Selwyn United.

Ferrymead Bays and Nelson Suburbs meet looking to consolidate fourth position.

Chatham Cup semi-final (1pm Sun)

Coastal Spirit v Wellington Olympic, Linfield Park

Southern League round 16 (Saturday)

Ferrymead Bays v Nelson Suburbs, Ferrymead Park, 2pm; Christchurch Utd v Selwyn Utd, United Sports Centre, 2.45pm; Nomads v Cashmere Tech, Tulett Park, 2.45pm; Universities v Dunedin CR, English Park, 2pm

Points

Cash Tech 40; Chch Utd 36; Coastal 36; Nelson 25; Bays 25; Nomads 21; Dunedin 16; Selwyn 8; Uni 7; FC Twenty 0