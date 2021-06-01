Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Convincing wins for Canterbury league premiership leaders

    Photo: Abraham Atherton Photography
    Photo: Abraham Atherton Photography
    Hornby Panthers, Linwood Keas and Halswell Hornets solidified their positions at the top of the Bartercard NZ CRL Men’s Premiership with convincing Round 8 victories, while Eastern Eagles’ resurgence continued on a wet and wild Saturday afternoon courtesy of important derby victory.

    Eastern lost its first four games of the 2021 campaign – including a 40-10 opening-round defeat to Celebration. But the Eagles turned the tables on the Lions via a 20-18 victory, their third in the past four weeks.

    The win capped a momentous week for the Eagles, who were named Outstanding Sports Club of the Year at the Canterbury Sports Awards on Friday.

    The Eagles led 20-10 at halftime at Ngā Puna Wai before holding off a second-half rally from the Lions, who have now lost four in a row following a bright start to the season.

    The eastside rivals are in a three-way tie for fifth spot alongside Riccarton Knights, who were also left with a 3-5 record after a 22-6 loss to Hornby in the other fixture of Saturday’s Ngā Puna Wai double-header.

    The undefeated Panthers’ latest success showcased their combination of old and new. Former Canterbury Bulls skipper James Baxendale – who hung up the boots in the off-season – scored two tries off the bench, while 41-year-old stalwart Corey Lawrie also dotted down. Lawrie’s son, winger Jayton, and brilliant young fullback and captain Sincere Harraway were the Panthers’ other try-scorers.

    Hornby led Riccarton 10-6 at the break but scored the only three tries of the second stanza.

    Linwood took out the second edition of the CRL Grand Final replay against Northern 34-6 at Murphy Park. Blockbusting winger Penetito Ilalio scored two of the second-placed Keas’ six tries, while Bulls coach and four-time premiership-winning mentor Andrew Auimatagi made his 150th appearance for the club from the interchange bench.

    The result snapped the Bulldogs’ three-match winning streak, but they remain in outright fourth spot on the ladder.

    The third-placed Hornets followed up back-to-back draws against the Keas and Panthers with a resounding 40-0 win over Papanui Tigers in Round 8.

    Long-serving centre Ken Tofilau bagged a hat-trick and front-rower Josh Everett cashed in with two tries. The Walter Wilson-coached Hornets now boast a 4-2-2 record and have conceded less points than any team in the competition.

    BARTERCARD NZ CRL MEN’S PREMIERSHIP ROUND 8 RESULTS

    Linwood Keas 34 (Penetito Ilalio 2, Leon Jarden, Matt Molioo, Phil Wahnig, George Faaiva tries; Jarden 5 goals) defeated Northern Bulldogs 6 (Josh Endacott try; Endacott goal) at Murphy Park

    Eastern Eagles 20 (Henare Nukunuku, Josh Afamasaga, Cyrus Timo-Latu, Zion Tauamiti tries; Daniel Hartley 2 goals) defeated Celebration Lions 18 (Kalolo Tuuu, Tipazo Aukustino, Kasi Leka, Kyle Leka tries; Jordan Wawatai goal) at Ngā Puna Wai

    Hornby Panthers 22 (James Baxendale 2, Corey Lawrie, Jayton Lawrie, Sincere Harraway tries; Caleb Murphy goal) defeated Riccarton Knights 6 (Delane Luke try; Mata Halbert-Pere goal) at Ngā Puna Wai

    Halswell Hornets 40 (Ken Tofilau 3, Josh Everett 2, Davy Watts, Iraia de Goldi, Cameron Greig tries; Jamie Nuttridge 4 goals) defeated Papanui Tigers 0 at Papanui Domain

    ISC SPORTS CRL CANTERBURY CUP PREMIER RESERVES ROUND 8 RESULTS

    Marist-Papanui 16 defeated Linwood Keas 10 at Papanui Domain
    Woolston Rams 26 defeated Burnham Chevaliers 4 at Ngā Puna Wai
    Hornby Panthers 58 defeated Eastern Eagles 12 at Ngā Puna Wai
    Halswell Hornets 32 defeated Shirley Hawks 24 at Macfarlane Park
    Northern Bulldogs 20-0 Ashburton Barbarians

    - By Will Evans

