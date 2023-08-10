Hornets a step away from first grand final in nine years

Halswell Hornets claimed their fifth win in a row against the Eastern Eagles in Saturday's elimination final. Photo: Seta Timo

Momentum will be on the Halswell Hornets side as they look to win their sixth match in a row when they take on the Hornby Panthers in Saturday’s preliminary final.

The Hornets are in search of their first grand final appearance since 2014 after a narrow 20-16 win over the Eastern Eagles at the weekend.

The two teams last met in June, when the Panthers emerged with a 26-10 win. It was also the last time Halswell lost this season.

Hornets second rower Phil Nati runs on to the field. Photo: Seta Timo

Hornets head coach Ray Hubbard said the team’s preparation for their fourth match-up against Hornby have been meticulous.

“We’ve been fairly consistent lately but just need to take advantage of the situation we’re in, so we look back and see we’ve given everything.”

Hubbard said they were in the lead for a majority of the match against the Eagles but it was a “real competitive game”.

“It could’ve gone either way, they never let us get away.

“Defensively we were pretty solid but I was super happy with our halves Jamie Nuttridge and Cameron Greig.

Keith Darby prepares to tackle an Eastern Eagles player on the charge. Photo: Seta Timo

“Our game control there was really strong.”

It was a different story for the Massetti Cup winning Panthers who emerged on the wrong side of the scoreline in Saturday’s qualifying final against the Linwood Keas.

Linwood half Daniel Hartley slotted a last-minute field goal to beat the Panthers 21-20.

The loss was Hornby’s first in eight games, with their last coming against the Eagles on May 13.

The preliminary final will be the third time in a row Hornby and Halswell have met at this stage of the playoffs.

Photo: Seta Timo

Despite recent history going against them, the Hornets are prepared to play their own game.

“We can be guaranteed that Hornby will be disappointed,” said Hubbard.

“Our focus is to make sure we’re not caught up in the rivalry and be confident in our own game. If we want to be the best, we’ve got the beat the best, which is this week’s assignment.”