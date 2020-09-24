Big win for Lincoln Uni to end Christchurch premier netball season

Lincoln University upset previously unbeaten Technical to finish the Christchurch Netball Centre premiership season on a high. Photo: Supplied

There was no trophy up for grabs, but Lincoln University at least secured bragging rights by ending Technical's unbeaten Christchurch premier netball season at the perfect time.

Covid-19 disruptions meant the Christchurch Netball Centre opted against awarding silverware at the end of the season, although Lincoln University still celebrated in style after beating Technical 53-44 in Tuesday's final match.

After an even opening quarter, Lincoln built a five-goal buffer at halftime, while they also dominated down the home stretch to pull comfortably clear.

"We had been planning for this game for the last month and knew what we needed to do to counteract Technical and their style of play," said Lincoln University coach Rachel Stead.

"We also were very clear about what our strengths were and how we would play the game to maximise them.

"In the last quarter we knew Tech would come out hard, but we also knew that it is hard to maintain intensity when you are chasing so we talked about our structures, strengths and playing to these at our pace and taking total control," she said.

Stead made a crucial early change to their line-up when she replaced Laura Dorgan with Tactix midcourter Charlotte Elley to smooth the transition to shooters Hannah Glen and Kate Grant.

In the match-up between the third and fourth-ranked teams, Saints thrashed Kereru 71-49.