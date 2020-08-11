Young netballers lead Tactix onto court

Burwood sisters Milla and Eden Peti got to meet their heroes, Tactix captain Jane Watson (left) and Stars captain Grace Kara at an ANZ Premiership netball match. Photo: Supplied

Two young Burwood netballers were overjoyed to be at the centre of the excitement at the ANZ Premiership match recently.

Sisters Milla and Eden Peti got their own role in the match when they led the Tactix and Stars players out onto centre court at Horncastle Arena.

Milla and Eden then got to watch the entire match from their very own bench, up close to the action next to the players’ bench.

Eleven-year-old Milla, of Chisnallwood Intermediate School, and nine-year-old Eden, of Waitakiri Primary School, won the opportunity to meet Tactix captain Jane Watson and Stars captain Grace Kara through the ANZ Future Captains competition.

“It was amazing being so close to the court, we could see everything. High-fiving the team as they ran onto the court was my favourite part of the whole experience," said Milla.

"Jane Watson is my favourite player and I got to meet her. It was so cool being that close, it felt like I was part of the game," Eden said.

Milla and Eden Peti. Photo: Supplied

ANZ head of sponsorship Sue McGregor said it was wonderful to see the teams back on court and fans across New Zealand being able to watch top-class netball again.

The match on July 30 saw the Tactix beat the Stars by 52-42 goals.