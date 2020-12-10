Aaron Smith calls out tweeter over women's rugby

Aaron Smith is in his last few days of isolation. Photo: supplied

All Blacks and Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith has hit back in response to a tweet claiming male players didn't watch the women's game.

In a tweet posted yesterday, a user wrote: "Bet you all the money in the world, not a single male rugby player in any division would pay to go see a women's rugby match."

Smith, who is in his last few days of managed isolation, was quick to respond.

"You are wrong I watch all the [Black Ferns] games also watch our Sevens women carve it up! And I try keep a close eye on our Manawatu cyclones. #PayUp you got pay pal?"

Smith's response got the attention of Black Ferns veteran Kendra Cocksedge, who replied, "Love your work my mate! #halfysforlife"

The tweets were quick to pile up after that, with many fans commending Smith's reply.

"When I thought I couldn't admire you more as a player - you go and shut David up!" one fan wrote, while another posted, "Fair play to you David, if you're going to get "owned" on a Tweet, congrats on being owned by a current All Black who literally kicks you into touch. Perhaps you should come out from behind the keyboard & actually watch a Women's game? Perhaps @poppy_g_c could sort you a ticket!"

Meanwhile, Black Ferns star Portia Woodman took out Women's Sevens Player of the Decade and Women's 15s Try of the Decade in the World Rugby Awards earlier this week.

Woodman's statistics in Sevens during the decade in question are simply staggering. She played in 29 series tournaments between 2012 and 2018, scoring 195 tries as she accumulated 975 points on the world series.