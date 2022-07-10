All Blacks v Ireland: ABs player ratings

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Jordie Barrett – 5
A ho-hum effort from the man at the back. Only had a couple of brief chances to show his attacking skills.
Sevu Reece – 4
Nothing ever really went his way. Made one spectacular leap to save a Johnny Sexton kick going into touch.
Rieko Ioane – 6.5
Just about the only All Black to look sharp in the first half. But got fewer opportunities in the second.
Quinn Tupaea – 4
Made some excellent tackles but offered virtually nothing in attack.
Leicester Fainga’anuku – 3
A night to forget for the new boy. Blundered into a yellow card and lacked any sort of spark when he got the ball.
Beauden Barrett – 5
Well off the level he played in the opening test. But never stopped trying.
Aaron Smith – 5.5
Passing game was on point. Never had much opportunity to run with the ball.
Ardie Savea – 6
Quite good in the time he was on the field until the All Blacks made the shocking error of taking him off for a red-carded player at a scrum.
Sam Cane – 7
A warrior on defence. Scoreline would have blown out more if he had not been on the park.
Dalton Papalii – 3.5
Utterly forgettable in first start on the blindside.
Scott Barrett – 6
Ran and tackled hard.
Brodie Retallick – 6.5
Did a decent job leading the tight five in the absence of Sam Whitelock.
Ofa Tuungafasi – 3.5
Struggled in some scrums and got carded for a professional foul. Earns half a point for tackling well otherwise.
Codie Taylor – 5
Solid if relatively anonymous performance.
George Bower – 6
Worked his socks off and had one big run.
Reserves.-
Samisoni Taikei’aho – 5.5
Time to give him a start.
Aidan Ross – 5
Hoed in on his debut.
Angus Ta’avao – 1
Off the bench for four minutes before getting red-carded.
Patrick Tuipolotu – 4
Worked out some rust.
Pita Gus Sowakula – 4
Anonymous late cameo.
Folau Fakatava – 5.5
Raised the roof when he made test debut off the bench and had a couple of useful moments.
Richie Mo’unga – 4.5
No time to really do anything.
Will Jordan – 6
Scored a try, as he always does, and will start third test.