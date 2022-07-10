All Blacks v Ireland: ABs player ratings

Many of the men in black had a night to forget under the roof in Dunedin. Photo: Getty Images

Jordie Barrett – 5

A ho-hum effort from the man at the back. Only had a couple of brief chances to show his attacking skills.

Sevu Reece – 4

Nothing ever really went his way. Made one spectacular leap to save a Johnny Sexton kick going into touch.

Rieko Ioane – 6.5

Just about the only All Black to look sharp in the first half. But got fewer opportunities in the second.

Quinn Tupaea – 4

Made some excellent tackles but offered virtually nothing in attack.

Leicester Fainga’anuku – 3

A night to forget for the new boy. Blundered into a yellow card and lacked any sort of spark when he got the ball.

Beauden Barrett – 5

Well off the level he played in the opening test. But never stopped trying.

Aaron Smith – 5.5

Passing game was on point. Never had much opportunity to run with the ball.

Ardie Savea – 6

Quite good in the time he was on the field until the All Blacks made the shocking error of taking him off for a red-carded player at a scrum.

Sam Cane – 7

A warrior on defence. Scoreline would have blown out more if he had not been on the park.

Dalton Papalii – 3.5

Utterly forgettable in first start on the blindside.

Scott Barrett – 6

Ran and tackled hard.

Brodie Retallick – 6.5

Did a decent job leading the tight five in the absence of Sam Whitelock.

Ofa Tuungafasi – 3.5

Struggled in some scrums and got carded for a professional foul. Earns half a point for tackling well otherwise.

Codie Taylor – 5

Solid if relatively anonymous performance.

George Bower – 6

Worked his socks off and had one big run.

Reserves.-

Samisoni Taikei’aho – 5.5

Time to give him a start.

Aidan Ross – 5

Hoed in on his debut.

Angus Ta’avao – 1

Off the bench for four minutes before getting red-carded.

Patrick Tuipolotu – 4

Worked out some rust.

Pita Gus Sowakula – 4

Anonymous late cameo.

Folau Fakatava – 5.5

Raised the roof when he made test debut off the bench and had a couple of useful moments.

Richie Mo’unga – 4.5

No time to really do anything.

Will Jordan – 6

Scored a try, as he always does, and will start third test.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz