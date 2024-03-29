Crusaders outclass Chiefs to claim first win

The Crusaders' Johnny McNicholl celebrates scoring a try against the Chiefs. Photo: Getty

The Crusaders finally got themselves in the wins column in 2024, with the type of performance that makes you wonder just how they'd start with five straight losses.

The men in red and black ran out 37-26 victors over the Chiefs in Christchurch tonight.

This was a far different display of rugby from the Crusaders, as they played with an intensity and tempo that we hadn't seen before in 2024.

As a result, they dominated proceedings for large parts, defending resolutely when the Chiefs were in possession, and then capitalising on turnovers to counter, or to turn the Chiefs around with their kicking game.

The Chiefs did all they could to try and stay in the contest, and were able to find tries at opportune times to keep the Crusaders in reach.

However, they were always chasing the game, with the Crusaders' defensive effort a strong one, and a few set piece struggles not helping their cause.

Josh Jacomb couldn't quite assert his mark on the game, with much of the creativity revolving around Shaun Stevenson, Etene Nanai-Seturo and Emoni Narawa, while their pack will be disappointed with the way they were largely outplayed.

As for the Crusaders, Johnny McNicholl and Noah Hotham were both excellent in sparking their side, while Chay Fihaki, Tom Christie, Corey Kellow and George Bell were others who really stood out.

They'll be hoping that this performance provides the blueprint for a string of wins, which might be able to see them move back towards the top eight and keep their finals hopes alive.