All Blacks' World Cup strip reflects diversity

Sam Cane with the All Blacks 2023 Rugby World Cup strip. Image: supplied

The All Blacks have unveiled their strip for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The jersey has gone back to a traditional collar while at the heart of the jersey is an emblem made up of 14 different-sized ferns - to signify the diversity and different experience of the current squad.

Completing the emblem, the crest of the team acts as the 15th fern, with each facing inwards to create the “USO” mark: a Samoan term meaning brother, in honour of the bond between the All Blacks.

The jersey was built upon insights and testing feedback from the All Blacks and includes ergonomic side panels in the abdominal area for a tight, three-dimensional fit.

Aaron Smith shows the years the All Blacks won the World Cup. Image: supplied

Adidas was assisted in the design by an emerging Parisian-based street-style designer called Fey The Wolf who is known for his distinctive and creative use of black.

“Celebrating this element of All Blacks’ culture alongside that of the 2023 Rugby World Cup home nation, the shirt interweaves the rounded edges found on fronds in France into the silver fern design found on the new jerseys,” a press release said.

“Printed across the replica and on-pitch jerseys, the fern’s outline is made via a bold single continuous stroke in a nod to the understanding that players never own the jersey - instead protecting it and passing it along to the next generation; creating one continuous line of guardianship.”

The All Blacks will possibly wear white in the opening match against hosts France on September 9.