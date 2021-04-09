Friday, 9 April 2021

Amazing try goes viral after Otago club rugby game

    One of the craziest tries you'll ever see has been caught on camera in Otago.

    The video from a recent pre-season game between the Harbour Hawks and Southern Magpies in the Otago premier rugby division has now been viewed thousands of times online.

    The video was posted to the Rugby News Facebook page on Friday, with a description labelling it "the funniest try ever".

    It shows Hawks playmaker Logan Allen putting up a kick that ricochets off an opposition player's head as he leaves the field injured. The ball then miraculously bounces up perfectly for Michael Graham to score a runaway try.

     

     

