Big blow: Crusaders lock leaves All Blacks camp with ankle injury

Quinten Strange. Photo: Getty Images

Uncapped All Blacks lock Quinten Strange has left the national side's camp in Hamilton with an ankle injury.

The Crusaders lock is understood to be out for six to eight weeks, effectively ruling him out of the upcoming Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship.

His departure leaves the squad with a gap in an already tricky area of depth.

Meanwhile, Hurricanes midfielder Ngani Laumape, Crusaders captain Scott Barrett and Otago hooker Liam Coltman have joined the camp.

Laumape (broken forearm) and Barrett (toe) will have their respective injuries assessed but both are expected to be among the 11 players added to the original 35-man squad, along with Wellington midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen who is in line to replace the injured Braydon Ennor, for the Rugby Championship.

Coltman has been called in to cover Asafo Aumua who is recovering from a head knock suffered while playing for Wellington.

Beauden Barrett is also back the squad following the birth of his daughter, Billie Rose.