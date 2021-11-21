Black Ferns end tour with another defeat to France

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
France handed New Zealand their fourth defeat of the tour with a 29-7 victory in Castres. The Black Ferns at least showed improvement after heavier defeats to England and France.
New Zealand had a slow start after France took a 14-0 lead after 13 minutes but fought back to close to gap to seven on the verge of halftime when Kennedy Simon crossed over in the 37th minute.
A Kendra Cocksedge conversion made it 14-7 but France struck a blow when The Black Ferns conceded a penalty try and yellow card to lock Maia Roos on the stroke of halftime.
French winger Marie Aurelie Castel made it a double scoring the only try of the second half.
It is France's fourth win in a row against the Black Ferns and sets them up as World Cup favourites alongside England.
France 29 (Marie Aurelie Castel 2, Agathe Sochat tries, penalty try; Caroline Drouin 2 con, pen) Black Ferns 7 (Kennedy Simon try, Kendra Cocksedge con) HT: 21-7 France