Sunday, 21 November 2021

Black Ferns end tour with another defeat to France

    Black Fern Liana Mikaele Tu'u is tackled during the Women's Rugby International match between France and New Zealand. Photo: Getty Images
    The Black Ferns have been left with a lot of work ahead of their home World Cup next year after ending their Northern tour winless today.

    France handed New Zealand their fourth defeat of the tour with a 29-7 victory in Castres. The Black Ferns at least showed improvement after heavier defeats to England and France.

    New Zealand had a slow start after France took a 14-0 lead after 13 minutes but fought back to close to gap to seven on the verge of halftime when Kennedy Simon crossed over in the 37th minute.

    A Kendra Cocksedge conversion made it 14-7 but France struck a blow when The Black Ferns conceded a penalty try and yellow card to lock Maia Roos on the stroke of halftime.

    French winger Marie Aurelie Castel made it a double scoring the only try of the second half.

    It is France's fourth win in a row against the Black Ferns and sets them up as World Cup favourites alongside England.

    France 29 (Marie Aurelie Castel 2, Agathe Sochat tries, penalty try; Caroline Drouin 2 con, pen) Black Ferns 7 (Kennedy Simon try, Kendra Cocksedge con) HT: 21-7 France

