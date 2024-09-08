Boks inflict more pain on All Blacks

Siya Kolisi and Malcolm Marx scored tries as South Africa recorded a fourth win in a row against old foes the All Blacks for the first time in 75 years with an 18-12 Rugby Championship victory in Cape Town.

It was a high-octane encounter full of energy and endeavour in front of a fervent crowd of 55,000 on Saturday night (local time), but both sides committed numerous errors that stunted their momentum and it will not go down as a classic.

Captain Kolisi, playing with a fractured nose, crossed early in the second half and Marx late on as the world champions edged the arm-wrestle and took a giant step towards the Rugby Championship title.

All Black Reiko Ioane can't stop South Africa captain Siya Kolisi from scoring a try. Photo: Reuters

First five-eighth Damian McKenzie kicked all of New Zealand's points but missed two penalties from virtually in front of the posts that proved decisive for the visitors, who have now lost three of their last four Tests in a difficult start for new coach Scott Robertson.

South Africa have 18 points at the head of the Rugby Championship table, followed by New Zealand with seven, who now cannot catch them with two games against Australia remaining.

Argentina (five points) and Australia (four) will seek to keep their slim hopes alive when they play later on Saturday.

The Springboks regained the Freedom Cup, a trophy played for by South Africa and New Zealand, for the first time since 2009.

First five-eighth Damian McKenzie kicked all of the All Blacks' points but missed two crucial penalties. Photo: Getty Images

"Credit to the All Blacks, we knew they would bring it hard and there is no doubt they are going to turn it (their form) around," Kolisi said.

"In the past we would win a big game and then lose the next one. For us, it is now about backing up our results and we did that today."

The All Blacks were dominant at the breakdown, which kept them in the game as they won a succession of penalties.

But once again they battled to contain the home side in the final 20 minutes as the Springboks began to dictate territory and possession, and turned the screw on their visitors.

The Kiwis led 9-3 at halftime after both sides put in a stout defensive display, with a yellow card each for Springbok No 8 Jasper Wiese and All Black wing Sevu Reece.

South Africa found some power off the bench early in the second half and led for the first time in the game on 49 minutes after they camped in the New Zealand 22 and Kolisi went over from close range.

The teams traded penalties before the Springboks were down to 14 players again when fullback Willie le Roux knocked the ball on as he attempted an intercept.

McKenzie should have put New Zealand ahead with eight minutes remaining, but missed a penalty from in front of the posts and the visitors were also reduced to 14 players for the second time after Tyrel Lomax's blatant obstruction of Cheslin Kolbe.

From the resulting attacking lineout, Marx crossed for the home side’s second try as he burst free from the maul to dive over in the corner.

"We had opportunities but when you don't take them, a quality side like the Springboks will punish you. They edged their way back, that's what they do," All Blacks captain Scott Barrett said.

South Africa celebrate with the Freedom Cup after victory over the All Blacks in Cape Town. Photo: Reuters

Tough questions for Razor

Robertson was philosophical in defeat but admitted there would be tough questions back home.

It is a fourth loss in a row to the world champions and a third defeat in four tests in this year’s southern hemisphere competition, a tough start to his tenure.

"It was a hell of a test match, congratulations to South Africa, they know how to get it done," Robertson told reporters.

"We created enough opportunities but did not finish them. The best of us is finishing what we create, but there are small margins in test rugby."

It's been a difficult start for new coach Scott Robertson. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks led by 10 points with 12 minutes to go in their 31-27 loss last weekend at Ellis Park, and again held the advantage into the second half but allowed the Springboks to score two tries, while McKenzie missed a couple of crucial kicks.

"I am pleased where we are. The last few weeks have been exceptional with some great performances, some players went really deep," Robertson said.

"Our breakdown tonight was phenomenal. A lot of big games are won on those small margins off the boot. There was so much good, but test matches are about finishing on top and finding a way to do it. We need to learn from that."

But Robertson says he expects there will be questions around the team when they arrive back in New Zealand, given the exceptionally high standards they have set for decades.

"Our duty demands that we win those games. We care very deeply about the jersey and we have to win," he said.

"We will be frank and honest around it (the team’s results), that is the way to approach it."

Barrett feels their two fixtures in South Africa were missed opportunities.

"We are on the wrong side of it for a second time and that is disappointing," he said. "We have to regroup, there will be a lot of discomfort heading into the bye week. We have to be better."

New Zealand have two Rugby Championship fixtures remaining against Australia but cannot catch South Africa at the top of the table having fallen 11 points behind their great rivals.