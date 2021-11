Cane returns as captain for Italy clash

Sam Cane has had limited game time since returning from injury. Photo: Getty Images

Sam Cane returns as captain and rookie lock Josh Lord is thrust into his starting debut as the All Blacks adopt sweeping changes for Italy in Rome.

Cane has played 30 minutes off the bench for the All Blacks, in the 104-14 mauling of the USA, and a hit-out for King Country since returning from a six-month absence following shoulder and chest surgeries.

As the All Blacks give him time to rebuild fitness, Cane sat out last week's 54-16 victory against Wales in Cardiff, but has been reinstated at openside, alongside Luke Jacobson and Hoskins Sotutu in the loose forwards, to lead the team against the Italians on Sunday morning (NZ time).

With Brodie Retallick unavailable due to a shoulder injury and tour captain Sam Whitelock on the bench, 20-year-old Taranaki and Chiefs lock Lord will start his first test in his second cap after making his debut against the USA.

Lord will partner 21-year-old Taranaki teammate Tupou Vaa'i, who, with nine tests, has been a revelation for the All Blacks.

Despite only 11 tests between them, All Blacks coach Ian Foster backed the next generation locking duo to make the step up. Dane Coles' starting return brings an experienced pair of hands to the hooking and lineout duties.

"Tupou is a quality footballer and we have seen more signs of that in the last two weeks, while Josh on his first tour has learnt things quickly and has been really clear-headed at training," Foster said. "It's his first start, which is exciting for him, and we've got a lot of faith in him."

Foster is using the test against Italy, world No 14, to grow his wider squad depth and keep competition bubbling before headline tests against Ireland and France in coming weeks to conclude the season.

In a new front-row pairing Coles teams up with props George Bower and Tyrel Lomax.

Highlander Shannon Frizell, in his first appearance since July after missing the Rugby Championship while his court case was dismissed, headlines the bench that also features another Highlander, Ethan de Groot, Asafo Aumua and Ofa Tuungafasi.

The backline features five of the seven players who started against the USA with Richie Mo'unga resuming the playmaking role from Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea and Braydon Ennor paired in the midfield, George Bridge on the left wing and Damian McKenzie at fullback.

Brad Weber returns at halfback and Sevu Reece starts on the right edge in the two changes from the USA. Finlay Christie, David Havili and Jordie Barrett will be injected off the bench.

"We've had a great week here in Rome. It's very stimulating to be in this city and, whilst we can't get out as much as we like, it's great to have the players experience a new culture, and that's all part of generating energy in a squad when you're touring," Foster said.

"We are ready and prepared for this weekend. We know it's a really big game for us when it comes to improving our skill sets and decision-making as we've made that a bit of a focus this week. The team that's been selected has been given the job of ensuring we grow in those areas from our game against Wales.

"With this tour we have an objective of growing the opportunities and the depth in this group. We've been driving our performances upwards because the competition and the energy in the squad has been huge. This week is about this particular group putting another marker down."

It is six years since Italy won a Six Nations match and the All Blacks won their last meeting in Rome 66-3.

"They have a new coach in Kieran Crowley so they'll have a different philosophy and I like that for us, because it means we will go into the match with a bit of an edge," said Foster.

"While Italy may not have been happy with their recent Six Nations results, things generally shift when a new regime comes in, so we're expecting them to play with a lot of passion in front of their home crowd."

The match kicks off at 2.20am on Sunday (NZ time).

TEAMS

ALL BLACKS

Team: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Braydon Ennor, 12-Quinn Tupaea, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Brad Weber, 8-Hoskins Sotutu, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Luke Jacobson, 5-Josh Lord, 4-Tupou Vaa’i, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Dane Coles, 1-George Bower.

Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-Ethan de Groot, 18-Ofa Tuungafasi, 19-Sam Whitelock, 20-Shannon Frizell, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-David Havili, 23-Jordie Barrett

ITALY

Team: 15-Matteo Minozzi, 14-Federico Mori, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Marco Zanon, 11-Montanna Ioanne, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Stephen Varney, 8-Renato Giammarioli, 7-Michele Lamaro, 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-David Susi, 4-Marco Fuser, 3-Marco Riccioni, 2-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1-Danilo Fishcetti.

Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Ivan Nemer, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-Niccolo Cannone, 20-Federico Ruzza, 21-Abraham Steyn, 22-Callum Braley, 23-Carlo Cana.