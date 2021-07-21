Canterbury NPC squad named, nine new players included

Reed Prinsep. Photo: Getty

Nine new players have been included in the Canterbury NPC squad named on Wednesday.

The side will again be captained by High School Old Boys’ player Reed Prinsep.

"Reed’s a leader,” said co-coach Mark Brown.

"We felt he did a great job for us in the role last year and will continue to lead both on and off the field.

"He sets a great standard for our guys to follow, and he continues to be the right man for the job."

Linwood junior Jono Kitto (halfback) returns home from playing in the UK, HSOB captain Mitch Gibson has been rewarded following a couple of stand out seasons of Canstaff Metro Premier Club rugby, while former Christ’s College first XV skipper and New Zealand under 20s rep Zac Gallagher (lock) has also earned a spot in the Canterbury NPC side for the first time.

Irish prop Conan O’Donnell joins Sam Stewart (hooker) in the front row. Both have previous NPC experience.

Cameron Bailey has been handed his first full-time contract. Photo: Getty Images

Canterbury sevens rep Cameron Bailey has been handed his first full-time contract fulfilling a lifelong dream for the St Andrew's College old boy.

Former All Blacks wing Waisake Naholo swaps the amber and black of Taranaki for the red and black of Canterbury. The Fijian flyer having returned to New Zealand following a stint at London Irish, having previously spent eight years with Taranaki in the NPC.

Jack Debreczeni, 28, will join Canterbury for the first time, with the former Australian School boy rep having played for Northland in 2018 and 2019.

The squad also includes six current All Blacks - George Bridge, Braydon Ennor, Joe Moody, Richie Mo’unga, Codie Taylor, and Sam Whitelock as well as Fijian international Manasa Mataele and Samoan hardman Henry Stowers.

"We’re really proud of the group of guys we’ve been able to select for this Canterbury squad, but what also makes it really pleasing is the majority of our guys have come through the Canterbury Club system and/or our Academy,” said Brown.

"Twenty-seven of the current 32-man squad selected have all played club rugby in Canterbury and have been part of the Canterbury and Crusaders Academy or age-group representative teams.

"Even guys like Jono Kitto progressed through our local systems and has now returned home to add his experiences to our current group, he’s really excited to be here playing footy again."

Reuben Thorne. Photo: Getty Images

Co-coach Reuben Thorne said the new players from outside Canterbury will be welcomed because of what they will add and the experience they will bring to the squad.

"Everyone knows what sort of player Waisake is, he’s played 27 times for the All Blacks and has a wealth of experience at Super and NPC level, so we’re really excited to have him in our squad this year," said Thorne.

Henry has also played to a high level and produced some standout performances for Samoa in the recent Maori All Blacks series.

"Henry brings a point of difference to the loose forward mix and we’re excited by the skillset he offers," said Thorne.

He added that the likes of Liam Allan and Mitch Gibson have both had outstanding seasons for their respective clubs and Thorne was looking forward to seeing them take to the park in 2021.

"Liam trained with us all year and to his credit got a taste of Super Rugby during the year too.

"He shifted down here a number of years ago and has pushed really hard for this opportunity and Mitch continues to be a leader for his Old Boys side and has been really consistent, which is something we’re looking for in our squad."

After a couple of seasons with Manawatu, Sam Stewart has made a home for himself at the Christchurch Club.

While named in the squad, Mitchell Dunshea and Tom Christie aren’t expected to feature during the season due to injury.

"Not having those guys will be a real challenge, both are quality rugby players and leaders within the squad, however, it creates opportunities for other members in the squad to step up in that space," Thorne said.

Canterbury squad

Liam Allen* - Lincoln University

Cameron Bailey* - Christchurch

Finlay Brewis - HSOB

George Bridge** - HSOB

Fergus Burke - Canterbury University

Tom Christie*** - Christchurch

Sam Darry - HSOB

Jack Debreczeni* - West Melton

Luke Donaldson - Lincoln University

Mitchell Drummond - HSOB

Mitchell Dunshea*** - Springston

Brayden Ennor** - Canterbury University

Chay Fihaki - Burnside

Zach Gallagher* - Burnside

Mitchell Gibson* - HSOB

Cullen Grace - Lincoln University

Billy Harmon - New Brighton

Oliver Jager - New Brighton

Jono Kitto* - Linwood

Shilo Klein - HSOB

Daniel Lienert- Brown - HSOB

Manasa Mataele** - Marist Albion

Brodie McAlister - Sydenham

Josh McKay - Kaiapoi

Dallas McLeod - Christchurch

Richie Mo'unga** - Linwood

Joe Moody** - Lincoln

Waisake Naholo* - Sydenham

Fletcher Newell - Lincoln University

Conan O'Donnell* - HSOB

Rameka Poihipi - Lincoln University

Reed Prinsep - HSOB

Isaiah Punivai - Burnside

Ngatungane - Punivai Prebbleton

Luke Romano - Hurunui

Sam Stewart* - Christchurch

Henry Stowers*/** - Sydenham

Codie Taylor** Sydenham

Samuel Whitelock** - Lincoln University

Tamaiti Williams - Burnside

New cap*

All Black/International**

Injured***

