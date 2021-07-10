Captain Smith keen to repay the faith

Aaron Smith at the Captain's Run. He'll lead the All Blacks against Fiji at his home stadium, Forsyth Barr tomorrow. ‘‘I’ve played in this beautiful stadium many times and it is going to be a special moment running out first.’’ PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Aaron Smith is closing in on 100 games for the All Blacks but yesterday was a new experience for the classy halfback.



It was the Captain’s Run and he is captaining the side for the first time.

‘‘It’s a great moment for myself and the family,’’ he told the gathered media from the sidelines of Forsyth Barr Stadium where the All Blacks will host Fiji tonight.

‘‘In all seriousness it is just a massive honour,’’ he said.

‘‘All I want to do is repay the faith that they have shown in me. But the main thing I want to do well is just play well first.

‘‘I’ve played in this beautiful stadium many times and it is going to be a special moment running out first.’’

One of the many benefits of captaining is he will get to have the last word in the huddle.

He certainly likes to chat but was uncharacteristically short of words when he learned he would be leading the team.

Smith, who has made 97 appearances for the All Blacks, was focused on doing well for the Highlanders and getting to a hundred games in the black jersey.

The 32-year-old credits his longevity to discovering a new zest when he cracked 30.

‘‘I think when I hit 30 I really wanted to make the most of what years I had left.

‘‘It is actually a little bit scary about the potential that came out from that — working even harder.

‘‘I was able to get my body in the best shape it has ever been in. I just did a lot more work around my game. I feel better now that I did in my late 20s.’’

While Smith is closing in on a significant milestone, Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot is poised to make his debut.

The 22-year-old has been named on the bench and earlier in the week he spoke warmly of how Smith had helped make him at ease in the All Blacks’ environment.

‘‘I just wanted to let him know what was coming,’’ Smith said.

‘‘But around the play I said I just wanted him to be him — keep growing, keep learning. Ethan has done really well around our environment.

‘‘Last week he was watching, listening and really engaged and focused and that is something I challenged him on. Just because you are not playing doesn’t mean you can’t learn or get excited about what is to come.

‘‘It is a great story. He got called into the Highlanders last year and look how far he has come in 12 months. I’m really proud of him.’’

The All Blacks destroyed Tonga 102-0 at Mount Smart last weekend and the home side is likely to put another big score on the board against a Fijian side which has not had the ideal preparation for the game.

Restrictions at the border meant Fiji was unable to get three players across from Australia and will go into the game without any specialist halfback cover.

The players have also emerged from managed isolation at different times. The last group of three players only gained their liberty on Wednesday.

Fiji coach Vern Cotter wryly suggested it barely left enough time for a quick catch-up, let alone time to prepare for a test against a classy side like the All Blacks.

However, he warned the setbacks had helped bring the side together and their fans will be hoping they can offer more resistance than Tonga managed.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster will probably be a lot less interested in the score than he is in the progress of the likes of Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett.

Retallick is making his return to the All Blacks after nearly two years in Japan, while Barrett is back in the No 10 shirt this week and it will be interesting to compare his progress with how Richie Mo'unga went last week.

David Havili is getting an opportunity at second five, while right winger Sevu Reece will be keen to impress after Will Jordan scored five tries in the spot last week.

