Christchurch relishes rare lead up to top-flight rugby

The All Blacks clash with Argentina tomorrow night marks the first test in Christchurch for six years.https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/473547/all-blacks-test-otautahi-relishes-rare-taste-of-top-flight-rugby

First published by RNZ

All Blacks tests in the city have been few and far between in recent years.

Saturday's Rugby Championship showdown at Orangetheory Stadium will be just the fifth time the Garden City has hosted a test since the earthquakes.

The Addington ground has been the default top-tier rugby venue after the quakes caused irreparable damage to the former Lancaster Park.

The last test at the Addington ground was when the All Blacks thumped South Africa 41-13 in September 2016.

Fresh off a decisive win over the Springboks at Ellis Park a fortnight ago, All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has relished soaking up the sights of Christchurch this week.

"I had a seafood chowder at the Governors Bay pub and they were very excited to see me," he told media on Thursday.

"Then I bought three second-hand vinyls at Penny Lane on Colombo Street and he said I was the first All Blacks coach to visit.

"I think it's been great being here."

Test week in Christchurch has become a novel experience, even for one of the region's hometown heroes.

Sam Cane and Sam Whitelock limber up for the test against Argentina. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

All Blacks 136-test veteran Sam Whitelock said it will be a special occasion, particularly for his Crusaders' team-mates.

"Yeah my wife's pretty happy we're here," he said.

"I've been staying home every night and nice to spend a little bit of time with the kids.

"It's great playing in New Zealand, but for the guys based out of Christchurch it's nice to be here at home."

Around the city, restaurants and bars are expecting a boost in trading tomorrow night.

In the central city, Craft Embassy co-owner Seth Hamilton said he was gearing up for a big day.

"Saturdays we're generally very busy and we'll expect to be a bit busier on top of that ... probably 15 per cent busier than a normal Saturday," he said.

Sam Whitelock is appreciating having some family time while Scott Barrett is also familiar with Christchurch from his time playing for the Crusaders. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Hospitality New Zealand's Peter Morrison said it was great test rugby was back in Christchurch but felt an opportunity has been missed economically.

"For afternoon rugby, which we don't get very much of, we get two bites at the cherry because people come in and have lunch first and then they come back out after the game," he said.

"Some will come out for lunch but they won't come out after the game because it'll be so late."

Venues Otautahi chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare said a "handful of tickets" were still available as of Thursday afternoon, although it was preparing for a sellout.

The planned $680 million dollar Te Kaha Stadium is still another four years away.