Coleman Shield back with Prebbleton - after 49 years

“A bit of a relief.” That was the short post-match answer Prebbleton coach Simon Fitzgerald gave after their convincing 37-3 win over Waihora in the Coleman Shield final.

Prebbleton lost the 2021 and 2022 finals, earning them a reputation of being finals chokers.

But they put the moniker to rest in emphatic style at Rhodes Park on Saturday, scoring four tries in their first Coleman Shield win in 49 years.

“It’s been building for a few years now,” Fitzgerald said.

“This club is built around a really positive culture and the result was a testament to that. I’m really privileged to be a part of it.”

A montage of the squad was quickly posted to the club’s Facebook page after the match, signed off “from everyone’s favourite chokers.”

Prebbleton’s emergence as an Ellesmere powerhouse was underlined with their colts, under-18 and women’s teams winning titles.

The colts side beat Lincoln Bales 23-15, the under-18s defeated Waihora 20-10 and the women downed Springston 45-18.

Fitzgerald said the clubrooms were “buzzing” when his victorious side made it back to their Tosswill Rd headquarters. Club members formed a guard of honour.

While the scoreline looked like a rout, the first half was tight, dominated by both teams’ strong defence.

Waihora were first on the scoreboard with an early penalty, which would end up being the only points the Magpies could manage.

Prebbleton found the tryline on the last play of the first half, but with the scoreline 13-3 at halftime, it was still anyone’s game.

Fitzgerald’s message to his team at halftime was “just hold on to the ball”.

“I felt like the score was close at halftime but we were on top,” he said.

Prebbleton halfback Robert Sporke was a “standout” in the game for Fitzgerald, while Waihora halfback Jordan Stirling-Rowling set the tone for the second half after being given a yellow card.

Prebbleton were able to capitalise by scoring two more tries before a second yellow card was handed to Waihora second-five Brett Gillan for yet another tackle infringement.

The royal-blue pack of Prebbleton supporters could hardly contain their excitement when the Penguins dotted down again for their fourth try of the match.

First-five Ted Coleman capped off the game by slotting his seventh attempt at the posts to finish the final with 100 per cent accuracy. It was Prebbleton’s third win against the Magpies this season – and undoubtedly the best.

Fitzgerald said Prebbleton’s kicking game had been a focus since losing the Luisetti Seeds Combined Country final 19-7 to Ashburton Celtic in June.

“Our kicking game was really good,” he said.

“We had a kicking plan which worked, and the guys are really happy that what they had been doing at training has paid off.

“And a big credit to defence coach Ant Sharpe, as we didn’t concede a try in the semi or final.”

Fitzgerald already has a hunger to “do the double” and claim the Coleman Shield and combined country trophies next year – a feat Prebbleton has never achieved.

“We believe we can do (the Coleman Shield) again,” he said.

“We really want to win the combined as well.”

Ellesmere finals results

• Division 1: Prebbleton 37, Waihora 3.

• Division 2: Waihora 23, BDI 16.

• Division 3: West Melton 19, Prebbleton 12.

• Women: Prebbleton 45, Springston 3.

• Colts: Prebbleton 23, Lincoln 15.

• Under-18: Prebbleton 30, Waihora 20.

• Under-16: Rolleston College 27, West Melton 10.

• Under-14.5: Rolleston College 25, Lincoln 17.

• Under-13: Lincoln 13, West Melton 5.