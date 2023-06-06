Crusaders confirm Scott Robertson's replacement

Former Canterbury, Munster and Waratahs head coach Rob Penney will take over the Crusaders next year. Photo: Getty Images

Rob Penney will replace Scott Robertson as Crusaders head coach next season.

The Crusaders have finalised their coaching team for 2024, with Penney confirmed as head coach and Crusaders centurion Matt Todd taking up the last position in the group.

Penney and Todd’s appointment completes a thorough process to fill the roles left vacant by Robertson and Scott Hansen’s departure to take up roles with the All Blacks next year.

The Crusaders coaching group for 2024 is: Rob Penney, Tamati Ellison, Dan Perrin, James Marshall and Matt Todd.

Penney said the existing coaching group was “strong and confident” and he looked forward to taking his position within the group.

“I’m excited and honoured to have been selected to lead the coaching group at the Crusaders from 2024 onwards,” Penney said.

”The Crusaders franchise has a strong history and record of success and excellence, both in on-field performance and off-field culture, and I’m excited to immerse myself into the environment.”

Before Penney tasted victory as a coach around the world, he was a stalwart of Canterbury Rugby. A loose forward, he debuted in 1985 and played more than 100 games for the region before hanging up his playing boots in 1994.

He was assistant coach with the Crusaders in 2005 when we won the Super Rugby title and went on to lead Canterbury to four NPC titles in a row between 2008-2011 – with Scott Robertson as one of his assistants.

He was head coach of the New Zealand under-20 side in 2012 before taking over as head coach at Irish club Munster, where he led the side to the semifinals of the European Cup in 2013/2014. He left Ireland in 2014 to take up a three-year deal with the NTT Shining Arcs in Japan.

He coached the Waratahs from 2019 through to 2021 during a tumultuous time for the club and is currently head coach for the Japan under-20 side, who head to South Africa for the World Rugby U20 Championship from 24 June, where a number of current Crusaders are playing in the New Zealand squad.

”While I’m excited to get started, my focus for now remains firmly with the Japan U20 side. I’ve loved watching the Crusaders this season and will be tuning in to watch the boys as they chase the title once again,” Penney said.

Crusaders board chairman Grant Jarrold said Penney stood out from other candidates for his experience, his maturity and his back-to-back success record.

”Rob impressed us with his leadership qualities, his experience, and his proven ability to innovate on and off the field,” Jarrold said.

“Our existing coaching group is experienced and has an intricate understanding of the Crusaders way. As a board, we are excited about Rob’s ability to add to this group and guide both our coaches and our playing group to success.”

New Zealand Rugby general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum added: “[Penney is] a vastly experienced head coach who has proven himself throughout the coaching pathway in New Zealand including sustained success with Canterbury in the NPC and provides continuity after playing a part in the Crusaders legacy as an assistant coach. He has Super Rugby and overseas experience and is a great example of someone who has worked hard at his trade.”

Rob Penney will join the Crusaders from 1 August.