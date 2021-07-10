Fijians to wear special jersey to help in battle against Covid

Fiji's rugby players will be wearing their hearts on their sleeves and a message on their jersey for tonight’s test against the All Blacks in Dunedin.

The tourists will play in a Flying Fijians special jersey.

The front will feature a message urging people to get vaccinated to help protect against Covid-19.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer John O’Connor said the test against the All Blacks was being played at a time the island nation battles a devastating second wave of Covid-19.

"[We] recognise our responsibility towards the well-being of the Fijian people extends beyond the pitch," O’Connor said in a press release.

The message will replace Fiji Airways branding.

The Fijian team takes a moment during the Captain’s Run at Forsyth Barr Stadium yesterday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Fiji coach Vern Cotter said while Covid had made preparing for the first of two tests against the All Blacks difficult, it had also helped bring the team together.

"I think with what is happening in Fiji, their attention to detail has been outstanding," Cotter said.

"They are real focused and they want to put in a performance — a decent performance — so you will see some true Fijian grit and real determination [tonight]."

The preparation has been far from ideal, however. Players have been coming out of managed isolation at different times.

The last group of three players only got out on Wednesday.

"So we’ve only just got through: how’s everything?; how’s your family?; are you great?; and you’ve got a test match in front of you," Cotter said with a wry smile.

"Obviously the disappointing thing is not being able to get three players out of Australia with the transtasman bubble being blocked.

"Because these boys have already been through a bit of adversity, they sort of embrace it and understand that it is never going to be perfect."

It is well short of perfect. As a result of those restrictions at the border, Fiji will not have a specialist halfback on the bench.

"We had a trial and all had to pass the ball quickly off the deck, and left-foot, right kick.

"We picked Seta [Tuicuvu], who everybody knows and trusts. He has been in the team for a long time and he will adapt.

"The game is not going to be perfect.

"These boys have put their hands up to do the best they can. Whatever happens, there will be something positive to move forward on."

