Heroic effort from Highlanders against Blues

Finn Hurley of the Highlanders charges towards the tryline to score during tonight's Super Rugby Pacific match against the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Finn Hurley announced his arrival and the Highlanders delivered a borderline heroic effort to shock the Blues 29-21 in Dunedin tonight.

Few gave the Highlanders much chance against the defending champions.

But they stood tall with an inspired defensive effort as they had to play part of the game reduced to 13 men.

Hurley, the fullback with the magic attacking dust, scored two tries, one of them as delightful an individual effort as you will see.

It might be a single victory but beating the Blues for the first time in nine attempts will make the rest of Super Rugby take notice.

Hurley was the one creating the buzz at Forsyth Barr Stadium but the Highlanders also got immense efforts out of forwards Fabian Holland and Sean Withy, while talismanic midfielder Timoci Tavatavanawai was again a bundle of action.

A relatively uneventful game came alive in the final 30 minutes after the Blues took a 21-16 lead when hooker Ricky Riccitelli burrowed over for a try from a lineout move.

The Highlanders promptly scored one of their best tries in years.

New winger Caleb Tangitau went on a scorching run down the flank, and Folau Fakatava was on hand to play the middle man for Hurley, who sprinted 20m for his second try.

The Highlanders had taken a two-point lead but were reduced to 13 men when prop Daniel Lienert-Brown was binned for a dangerous cleanout.

That led to golden oldies scrums as two other props for the home team were incapacitated, and worse news quickly came when Lienert-Brown’s yellow was upgraded to a red.

Sam Gilbert of the Highlanders passes the ball. Photo: Getty Images

Sam Gilbert nudged the Highlanders ahead by five points, and reserve hooker Jack Taylor produced one of the plays of the game when he made an enormous clearing kick after the Blues botched an attacking lineout.

Another Gilbert penalty made it an eight-point game.

The Highlanders held their nerve, wound down the clock, kicked out after the hooter and celebrated – deservedly – one of their most important victories in many seasons.

The Highlanders had a forgettable opening 15 minutes.

They conceded a scrappy try when Blues halfback Finlay Christie darted over after a lineout, and tighthead prop Saula Ma’u had his head crunched and was forced off the field.

When Hurley kicked out on the full, Riccitelli and Dalton Papali’I made strong runs, and veteran fullback Beauden Barrett was on hand to score, the Blues led 14-3.

There was just a whiff of danger and a feeling the Blues might be ready to light it up.

Instead, the Highlanders dominated the tail end of the first half, and it started with a sublime attacking display from Hurley.

The smallest man on the field took a Blues kick 10m inside his own half, chipped over the defence, regathered and burned the last man standing for a wonderful solo try.

That is what Hurley can do.

And, a few minutes later, there was a reminder of what Fakatava can do.

The O-week crowd goes wild during tonight's clash between the Highlanders and the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders halfback made a searing break down the middle, flanker Veveni Lasaqa was in support, and the ball went far right to winger Gilbert for a try that made it a one-point game at the break.

The game was preceded by a touching moment when the Highlanders paid tribute to their late former team-mate, Connor Garden-Bachop.

Following a family request, the squad members joined the crowd in a lusty rendition of Take Me Home, Country Roads, and they performed the team haka.

The Highlanders next play Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Friday night.

Super Rugby

The scores

Highlanders 29

Finn Hurley 2, Sam Gilbert tries; Gilbert con, 4 pen

Blues 21

Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Ricky Riccitelli tries; Barrett 3 con

Halftime: Blues 14-13.