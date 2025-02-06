Crusaders fall to Highlanders in Invercargill

The Highlanders' Timoci Tavatavanawai tries to bust through through the Crusaders defence. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders came roaring home to swamp the Crusaders 29-24 in the Super Rugby preseason game in Invercargill this afternoon.

They were almost completely dominant in the second half as they sealed their third straight win over the old enemy in a game played at a cracking pace.

Coach Jamie Joseph must have looked on in satisfaction as the Highlanders showed lots of attacking intent, muscled up when needed, and looked dangerous when the passes stuck.

New winger Caleb Tangitau was the name on everyone’s lips after a dazzling attacking performance, while Timoci Tavatavanawai had a whale of a game in the unfamiliar second five position and Cameron Millar was smooth at No 10.

TK Howden and Saula Ma’u were two of the best Highlanders forwards, and Mitch Dunshea put in a huge shift at lock.

They will want to get their lineout operating a little better before the real stuff begins, and their execution was a little poor at times in the first half yesterday, but otherwise this was as good as preseason gets.

The Highlanders trailed by nine points at halftime but made a spectacular start to the second half in front of a crowd of about 5000.

Jona Nareki just missed out on an early try after a sizzling attacking passage when he could not quite regather his own grubber kick.

No worries — just 50 seconds later, the Highlanders were in when some bullocking work by Tavatavanawai and Tanielu Tele’a led to a highly popular try to Southland captain Sean Withy out wide.

That was quickly followed by another exhilarating move when Tangitau took a quick tap and Nikora Broughton was on hand to cross the line.

A spate of Crusaders injuries led to golden oldies scrums for the final quarter, and naturally that — and the predictable flurry of substitutions — led to the game breaking up a little.

There was still another try to cheer the Southland faithful as speedster Michael Manson toed ahead and, while the result might have been different had a TMO been in place, was ruled to have got the ball down.

A classy chip-and-chase try from winger Macca Springer gave the Crusaders late hope but the Highlanders were able to close it out.

A high-tempo first half started with a Millar penalty before the Crusaders scored the opening try after a period of sustained pressure.

They won a lineout, and when it looked like the ball might stagnate, Ethan Blackadder popped up to dish a pass to hooker George Bell, who switched direction and burrowed over.

The Highlanders were showing enterprise when they had the ball but found themselves doing a lot of defending, and both Millar and Tele’a had to make try-saving tackles.

There was no stopping the Crusaders’ second try when first five Taha Kemara, who completed an impressive audition for their No 10 jersey, scooted through with ease.

At last the Highlanders got something to show for their attacking efforts when their opening try came after 24 minutes.

Tavatavanawai hit it up from a lineout, and wily winger Nareki was on hand to scoop up the ball and step his way to the line virtually untouched.

Both teams kept trying to play at pace — there were lungs heaving all over the field — but the Highlanders kept hamstringing themselves by giving away penalties in the defensive zone.

That cost them on the stroke at halftime when, from a simple scrum move, All Blacks winger Sevu Reece darted over to give the Crusaders a 19-10 lead.

Both teams now get a week to keep getting things right.

The Crusaders open the Super Rugby Pacific season with a home game against the Hurricanes on Friday night, followed by the Highlanders’ clash with the Waratahs in Sydney.

The scores

Highlanders 29 (Jona Nareki, Sean Withy, Nikora Broughton, Michael Manson tries; Cameron Millar con, pen, Sam Gilbert 2 con).

Crusaders 24 (George Bell, Taha Kemara, Sevu Reece, Macca Springer tries; Kemara 2 con). Halftime: Crusaders 19-10.