Heartbreak for Highlanders in Super Rugby opener

Highlanders centre Tanielu Tele'a tries to brush off Waratahs opposite number Lalakai Foketi during the Super Rugby Pacific game in Sydney. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

It was an unhappy Valentine’s Day for the Highlanders as they suffered a heartbreaking last-minute loss in a wild opening Super Rugby Pacific game against the Waratahs in Sydney tonight.

They led by six points at the death when burly Tahs prop Siosifa Amone crashed over for his second try next to the posts, and Jack Bowen iced a 37-36 victory with his conversion.

The Highlanders looked utterly desolate at the whistle.

It is not as if they ever had the game in the bag — there were constant lead changes, and the result was always in the air — but they would have loved to have sneaked out of Sydney with victory.

They did well enough in patches, and played some enterprising rugby.

But they also punished themselves with back-to-back yellow cards in the middle stages of the game, and perhaps switched off at a couple of key moments.

Flanker Sean Withy was a stand-out with his relentless workrate, while halfback Nathan Hastie had a tidy first half and co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai was immense at second five.

Perhaps the most exciting development was the debut of winger Caleb Tangitau, who scored two tries and looked full of excitement, while the lineout went well and there was genuine impact from the bench.

It was a first half of two halves for the Highlanders.

They scored two tries — that was the good news — but they also copped two yellow cards and made a couple of crucial errors.

Tangitau lived up to the preseason hype when he got an early glimpse of space and tore down the left side to score his first try in Highlanders colours.

After a Tane Edmed penalty, the Highlanders nabbed their second try.

Tavatavanawai might have had No 12 on his back but he was playing all over the park, and he eagerly grabbed the ball from a ruck and ploughed over.

A 12-3 lead on opening night is a good feeling. Less positive is seeing that lead, and your numbers on the park, evaporate.

Highlanders lock Mitch Dunshea was sent to the bin following a clumsy shoulder to the head of Waratahs hooker Dave Porecki, and the home side capitalised when prop Taniela Tupou threw a looping pass for Rob Leota to score a try.

It still looked like the Highlanders would take a lead to the sheds, but things went haywire in the final minute.

Tavatavanawai nailed a 50-22 — is there anything the man cannot do? — and his side were suddenly in the red zone.

Unfortunately, the Highlanders utterly botched the lineout, and when the Waratahs swept 75m downfield, Tangitau both made a try-saving tackle and was yellow-carded for failing to release.

You had to wonder if that passage of play, which ended with an Edmed penalty to give the Tahs a 13-12 lead at the break, would come back to haunt the Highlanders.

Sure enough, the Waratahs profited from 10 more minutes with a man advantage.

Sam Gilbert actually restored the Highlanders’ lead but it was shortlived as the home side mauled and created momentum for Porecki to barrel over.

Then came a big moment in the game — and just a wee slice of fortune for the Kiwis.

The Highlanders were hard on attack but appeared to have given away a penalty. However, that was reversed when officials spotted a no-arms tackle from Waratahs prop Angus Bell.

After a series of Highlanders forwards had lined up for a charge, debutant Viveni Lasaqa was awarded the try, and if replays suggested he had lost control, well, that can be debated.

So, a two-point lead for the Landers with a quarter to play and the result anyone’s guess.

The Waratahs effected the sixth lead change of the night when starboy Joseph-Aukoso Sua’ali’i made a strong bust and fed Max Jorgensen for the try.

Two minutes later, the Highlanders reclaimed the advantage. The Waratahs botched a kick, the Landers took it quickly, and Tangitau scorched around three defenders for his second.

The madness continued immediately when the Tahs ran a simple but brutally efficient attacking lineout move and massive prop Amone rumbled over.

Cameron Millar missed a tricky penalty that would have reclaimed the lead for the Highlanders, but no bother — debutant prop Sefo Kautai promptly charged over after an earlier break from Finn Hurley.

That is nine lead changes, if you are counting.

The Highlanders clung to a 36-30 lead with five minutes to play and dared to hope their 2025 season was going to have the perfect start.

Just a shame the Waratahs spoiled the party at the end.

Super Rugby

The scores

Waratahs 37

Siosifa Amone 2, Rob Leota, Dave Porecki, Max Jorgensen tries; Tane Edmed 2 con, 2 pen, Jack Bowen con

Highlanders 36

Caleb Tangitau 2, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Viveni Lasaqa, Sefo Kautai tries; Sam Gilbert 3 con, pen, Cameron Millar con

Halftime: Waratahs 13-12.