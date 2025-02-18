O'Connor finds new home with Crusaders

James O'Connor marshalled the home backline as the Crusaders came from behind to beat the Hurricanes on Friday. Photo: Getty Images

James O'Connor signing with the Crusaders was perhaps the most unlikely move of the Super Rugby Pacific off-season - but the Australian's feeling right at home.

The 34-year-old helped his Canterbury based team to a winning start to their campaign.

Flash, brash and with a record of off-field indiscretions, his public image would appear to be the very antithesis of the values that underpin by far the most successful franchise in Super Rugby.

On Friday in Christchurch, however, the man who once dubbed himself "Brand O'Connor" came off the bench for Taha Kemara at first five-eighth in the 57th minute and did exactly what coach Rob Penney recruited him to do.

Using the experience of 17 years playing elite level rugby, O'Connor marshalled the home backline with a mature hand as the Crusaders came from behind to beat the Hurricanes 33-25.

"A lot of emotions there but yeah, awesome to get my first win, first cap for the Crusaders," he told reporters.

"Honestly, the way I play now, I just respond so I'm not trying to do anything too much. I'm just reading pictures and just building off my teammates. I'm not really looking for touches or anything, it just sort of finds me."

Although he holds a New Zealand passport through his parents, O'Connor was born and raised mostly in Australia and won the first of his 64 Wallabies caps as an 18-year-old in 2008.

As such, the warm welcome he received on Friday night from the Crusaders fans was an entirely new experience for him in New Zealand.

"I felt a lot better walking through that tunnel tonight, I can tell you," he said.

"The reception I received was very positive. I felt really nice and really invigorated to go out there and perform for my new club."

The Crusaders had quite a comedown last season and missed the playoffs in the wake of the departure of coach Scott Robertson and first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga, who had led the club to seven straight Super Rugby titles from 2017.

All Black Mo'unga's influence was particularly missed but O'Connor believes that in 21-year-old Kemara, the Crusaders now have one of the most naturally gifted playmakers in the game.

"It's sad to see that speed, because I used to have it," he said with a laugh.

"But look, he's definitely got it. Now it's just about nurturing it, and it'll be up to him. It'll be his choices. Life's all about choices. So if he keeps wanting to learn and keeps moving the way he is, I think he'll be a great player."