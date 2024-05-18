Saturday, 18 May 2024

Former All Black Sid Going dead at 80

    Sid Going. Photo: RNZ
    Sid Going. Photo: RNZ
    Former All Black Sid Going has died at the age of 80.

    A statement from Northland Rugby confirmed the death of a player regarded as one of the country's great halfbacks.

    Going played 86 matches for the All Blacks over a decade-long span in the 1960s and '70s, including 29 tests.

    Sid Going leads a charge of ghost-like figures in the All Blacks' game against East Glamorgan at...
    Sid Going leads a charge of ghost-like figures in the All Blacks' game against East Glamorgan at Cardiff Arms Park during the 1972-73 tour. Photo: Peter Bush
    He was captain five times.

    Northland rugby said: "It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our province’s Sid Going.

    "Together, from Te Kao to Mahurangi, from our North Auckland days, and across the country, we will respectfully mourn his passing, but also remember all that he has given to our game of rugby."

     - More to come

    RNZ

