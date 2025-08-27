Former Highlanders, Crusaders flanker dies aged 39

Former Highlanders and Crusaders flanker Shane Christie has died in Nelson aged 39.

Christie clocked up 73 games for Tasman in the NPC, nine games for Buller, eight games for the Māori All Blacks and made one appearance for the Crusaders in 2013.

The Tasman Rugby Union confirmed his death on Wednesday.

Tasman chief executive officer Steve Mitchell said: "I'm shocked and really sad. My concerns are for his family. I'm gutted."

Christie also played 29 matches for the Highlanders between 2014-2016 and was part of their Super Rugby winning side of 2015, although he spent the majority of that campaign sidelined with injury.

He skippered Tasman to their first NPC title in 2013.

Christie represented the All Blacks Sevens twice during the 2010-11 IRB Sevens World Series and played eight times for the Māori All Blacks.

He told the NZ Herald in 2024 that he wanted to donate his brain to the New Zealand Sports Human brain bank for study of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), "to help the research in New Zealand because we have only had a few brains that have a long history of concussion problems".

- RNZ and Allied Media