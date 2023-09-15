Light Bears look forward to first under-85kg final

The Light Bears will play the under-85kg National Club Cup final against Takapuna at the North Harbour Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

Early momentum, patients on attack and a high-energy style of play saw the High Schools Old Boys’ Light Bears book a place in the under-85kg National Club Cup final.

And all that stands in their way of their first title are the Takapuna Bombers. The two sides will meet at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday in a curtainraiser to the North Harbour v Northland NPC clash.

HSOB beat Grammar TEC Old Boys 20-5 in the semi-final in Auckland over the weekend. The Light Bears will want to mirror the explosive start they made against Grammar TEC.

Fullback George Coull recorded the first points of the game by scoring 90 seconds after the opening whistle. Halfback Taine Cordell added the extras by slotting a conversion, extending HSOB’s lead to 7-0.

The Light Bears made the most of a Grammar TEC penalty, with Cordell converting a penalty kick in the eighth minute.

HSOB continued to dominate possession for the remainder of the first half and went out to a 13-0 lead with another successful penalty attempt by Cordell.

Although HSOB couldn’t manage any more points for the last 20 minutes of the first half, their consistent defence prevented Grammar TEC from reaching their 22.

However, it was a better second half from Grammar TEC with the team coming close to scoring a couple times before second-five Ben Megson dotted down in the 52nd minute.

HSOB wing Ben Scott scored the Light Bears’ first points of the second half. Experienced first-five Jarred Percival was able to convert the try with a minute remaining.

Takapuna recorded a nailbiting 33-30 win over Old Boys’ University (Wellington) in the semi-final. Takapuna made the quarter-finals of the competition last year, but were knocked out by finalists Auckland University.